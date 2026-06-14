Strong winds likely over Delhi-NCR over the next two hours, says regional met centre

“Gusty winds ( 40-60 Km/h ) are very likely to prevail over the entire Delhi and NCR during the next 2 hours,” the weather department said in a post on X.

Strong winds are likely in some parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) over the next couple of hours, the regional met center said on Sunday.

This came hours after the regional met center had forecast light rainfall, accompanied by light thunderstorm and lightning, for some parts of the Capital and its surrounding areas. However, the India Meteorolofical Department issued no alerts for rainfall and thunderstorms in the Capital on Sunday.

IMD predicts rain for Delhi on Monday, wet spell to continue over North India According to the India Meteorological Department, rvery light to light rainfall accompanied by gusts and thunderstorm are likely in the Capital on Monday afternoon and evening.

A recent spell of rainfall has provided relief from the extreme heat in Delhi and North India. The wet spell over North India will continue over the next week till June 19, with rainfall along with thunderstorms and gusty winds likely in the northern states, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab over the next week also.

The weather department, in its bulletin, predicted isolated to scattered rainfall over Delhi between June 13 and June 19. It had forecast partly cloudy skies with thunder and lightning for Sunday.

Meanwhile, owing to the recent rain spell, the Capital recorded a maximum temperature of 38.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday, 1.4 notches below seasonal average. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 39 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively. The maximum temperatures recorded across Delhi's key weather stations on Sunday ranged between 38.4 and 39.1 degrees Celsius. The base station, Safdarjung, recorded a maximum of 38.5 degrees Celsius, while the Ridge was hottest at 39.1 degrees Celsius.

Humidity levels to increase, rainfall may reduce According to weather experts, Delhi may experience discomfort due to elevated humidity levels in the coming days, despite the respite from heat, PTI news agency reported.

The Capital was over the past few days experiencing a spell of hunderstorms, lightning and rain owing to the influence of a western disturbance positioned over the hills. However, the system is now moving away. As it weakens and shifts further away, its impact on Delhi will reduce, starting Sunday.

With this, the maximum temperatures are also expected to see a gradual rise over the coming days, PTI reported citing weather experts.