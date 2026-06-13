Delhi under red alert as IMD warns of thunderstorms, lightning and winds gusting up to 80 kmph

Delhi has been placed under a red alert for Friday night as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of moderate thunderstorms, lightning and squally winds reaching 60-70 kmph, gusting up to 80 kmph, across the city. Commuters navigate through light rain at Rajiv Chowk near Mini Secretariat, Delhi (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

The weather office said that very light to light rain is likely at most places, while isolated areas may receive moderate rainfall.

A red alert signifies the need to take action and follow safety advisories issued by authorities.

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IMD on red alert Officials advised people to remain indoors during thunderstorms, avoid taking shelter under trees and stay away from electric poles and waterlogged areas.

The warning comes after gusty winds were reported in Delhi around 12:27 am.

Earlier, at 11:15 pm on Friday, the IMD issued a nowcast warning saying duststorms, thunderstorms, moderate to heavy rainfall and lightning, accompanied by winds of 60-80 kmph gusting up to 100 kmph, were very likely over the entire Delhi-NCR region during the following two hours.

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Weather activity expected in Haryana, UP and Rajasthan The weather activity is also expected to affect several parts of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Areas likely to be impacted include Panipat, Sonipat, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Rewari, Palwal and Narnaul in Haryana; Meerut, Bagpat, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Mathura, Hathras and Agra in Uttar Pradesh; and Bhiwadi, Tijara, Alwar, Bharatpur, Bayana and Dholpur in Rajasthan.

According to experts, the ongoing weather activity is being influenced by a western disturbance over the hills, with rain also expected over Punjab, Haryana and Delhi during the night and on Saturday.

The city recorded a sharp drop in temperatures on Friday. At Safdarjung, the maximum temperature settled at 34.6 degrees Celsius, which was 5.3 degrees Celsius below normal.

The IMD has forecast a maximum temperature of around 37 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of about 23 degrees Celsius on Saturday. A yellow alert for thunderstorms and rain has been issued for the day.