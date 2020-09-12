e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 12, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Delhi records 4,321 new Covid-19 cases, 20.5K cases in just 5 days

Delhi records 4,321 new Covid-19 cases, 20.5K cases in just 5 days

Witnessing a surge in the cases of disease outbreak, Delhi has logged more 4,000 fresh cases in the last four days. The national capital has seen 20,543 cases in the last five days, underlining fears of second wave among authorities.

india Updated: Sep 12, 2020 20:53 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Active cases in Delhi rose to 28,059 on Saturday, out of which 15,371 patients are being treated in home isolation.
Active cases in Delhi rose to 28,059 on Saturday, out of which 15,371 patients are being treated in home isolation. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
         

Delhi on Saturday witnessed another record single-day jump after 4,321 new coronavirus cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, pushing the national capital’s tally past 2.14 lakh mark. A total of 4,715 people have succumbed to the infection in Delhi after 28 fresh deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the health bulletin.

In a sudden surge in the number of daily cases, Delhi has been recording over 4,000 fresh cases in the last four days. The national capital has seen total 20,543 cases in the last five days, triggering fears of a second wave among experts.

With a new testing protocol in place, Delhi’s positivity rate of the viral contagion was recorded at 7.19 per cent. As stated by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi will undergo aggressive testing of people so that maximum cases ger detected on a daily basis.

Total 60,076 people were tested in the last 24 hours — out of which 50,894 were through Rapid Antigen Tests and 9,182 were through RT-PCR, CBNAAT and True NAAT tests.

The rate of positive cases has shown a decline from 9.55 per cent recorded on September 1. The seven-day average positivity rate in Delhi stands at 7.92 per cent, a drop from 8.98 per cent the week before.

Active cases in Delhi also rose to 28,059 on Saturday, out of which 15,371 patients are being treated in home isolation.

As of Saturday, Delhi has 1,383 containment zones — an increase by 54 areas from the previous day.

tags
top news
Oxford’s coronavirus vaccine AstraZeneca trial resumes after UK green light
Oxford’s coronavirus vaccine AstraZeneca trial resumes after UK green light
Afghanistan’s soil shouldn’t be used for anti-India activities: Jaishankar
Afghanistan’s soil shouldn’t be used for anti-India activities: Jaishankar
India needs a refined toolkit to manage China
India needs a refined toolkit to manage China
No carelessness till Covid-19 medicine is developed, urges PM Modi
No carelessness till Covid-19 medicine is developed, urges PM Modi
Kangana shares meme on Twitter. Uddhav is depicted as Ravana
Kangana shares meme on Twitter. Uddhav is depicted as Ravana
China hands over 5 Arunachal Pradesh youths 10 days after they went missing
China hands over 5 Arunachal Pradesh youths 10 days after they went missing
Prashant Bhushan moves SC for intra-court appeal in criminal contempt cases
Prashant Bhushan moves SC for intra-court appeal in criminal contempt cases
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In