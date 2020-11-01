Delhi records 5,664 new infections in last 24 hours, positivity rate 12.69%

india

Delhi recorded 5,664 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, making it the fifth consecutive day when the Capital registered over 5,000 daily cases. This sudden spike was first reported on October 28 with 5,673 new cases. On October 30, it broke all records registering the highest single-day spike ever with 5,891 cases.The positivity rate, as revealed by the Delhi health department, is 12.69 per cent — much higher than the national positivity rate. In the last 24 hours, 51 deaths have been recorded, which takes the toll of the Capital to 6,562. The total tally of Delhi is 3,92,370.

The number of containment zones has also gone up in the last 24 hours. On Saturday, there were 3,274 containment zones in the Capital. As on Sunday, there are 3,359 containment zones.

The AAP-led Delhi government has already planned to add more beds to its present capacity so that it can handle up to 12,000 cases daily. At present there are 15,775 beds in hospitals, 7,887 beds in dedicated Covid-19 care centres and 527 beds in dedicated Covid-19 health centres.

Ahead of Delhi government’s meeting with central officials on Monday to address the sudden spike in the number of cases, Delhi has prepared the infrastructure ramp-up plan.

“The planned escalation includes 1,558 additional beds in Delhi government hospitals, 1,092 additional beds in central government hospitals and 2,241 additional beds in private hospitals. The anticipated enhancement of beds in the private hospitals would be subject to the outcome of pending litigation in the Delhi high court as well as on need basis,” said the document, which has been presented to Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) chairperson, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, and vice-chairperson and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal apart from the expert committee led by Dr Paul.