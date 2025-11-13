Delhi Red Fort blast: After i20 and EcoSport, police on the lookout for a third car

After tracing down two cars linked to the suspects in the Delhi Red Fort blast case, the security agencies are now on the hunt for a third vehicle which is missing. A red Ford EcoSport car suspected to be linked to the Delhi Red Fort blast case has been traced in Faridabad district's Khandawali,(PTI)

Multiple security agencies are attempting to trace the third car, believed to be a Maruti Brezza, PTI news agency quoted police sources as saying on Thursday.

“The missing third car is suspected to have been used by the accused for reconnaissance or escape. Multiple teams are looking for the third car,” the source told news agency PTI.

A white Hyundai i20 exploded on Monday evening near the Red Fort area in Delhi, killing at least ten people and injuring several others.

After the investigation into the case begun, police trace a second vehicle, a red Ford EcoSport, to Faridabad. However, a third missing car linked to the case has surfaced, the search for which is underway in Delhi-NCR and adjoining states.

How was red EcoSport linked to Delhi blast case?

The EcoSport, found by the police on Wednesday, is believed to be linked to the prime suspect, Dr Umar Un Nabi. The vehicle was found parked at a farmhouse near Khandawali village on the outskirts of Faridabad, owned by an acquaintance of the prime suspect.

The vehicle (DL10CK0458) had been registered at the Rajouri Garden RTO, according to details available online and cited in an earlier HT report. The diesel car was registered on November 22, 2017.

The car is owned by Dr Umar Un Nabi, who is also the owner of the i20, and was suspected to be driving it when it exploded.

“Police have asked the Delhi transport department to share details of all vehicles transferred in the last few months,” a police official familiar with the matter told HT.

However, the police has not yet revealed details regarding how the car came into the picture and if there were any occupants in it.

(With inputs from PTI)