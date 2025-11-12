What is a red EcoSport's link with Red Fort blast? Cops find car in Faridabad village

Issuing an alert, Delhi Police on Wednesday launched a massive hunt and rounded up a red car - an EcoSport - which is believed to be linked to the prime suspect, Dr Umar Un Nabi, in the Delhi Red Fort blast case. Delhi Police check vehicles near the Red Fort area where the recent blast took place, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo/Atul Kumar Yadav)(Atul Kumar Yadav)

The red Ecosport was found parked at a farmhouse belonging to an acquaintance of the prime suspect near Khandawali village on the outskirts of Faridabad.

“All police stations, as well as the UP and Haryana Police, have been alerted to search for this vehicle,” an earlier HT report quoted a Delhi police Special Cell officer as saying.

What's red EcoSport's link with Delhi Red Fort blast?

The red EcoSport (DL10CK0458) was registered at the Rajouri Garden RTO, as per details available online, cited in the earlier report. The car is owned by Dr Umar Un Nabi, who is the owner of the i20 and suspected to be the person driving it on the day it exploded near Red Fort.

A person familiar with the matter told HT, “Police have asked the Delhi transport department to share details of all vehicles transferred in the last few months.”

As per RTO details publicly available, the diesel car was registered on November 22, 2017.

Officers aware of the the case suspect Nabi acted “hastily” after several of his associates were arrested in recent raids part of a crackdown on terror modules across Faridabad, Jammu and Kashmir, and Delhi-NCR.

Several teams of Delhi Police were on the lookout for the car, along with police teams of NCR towns. Police have not yet shared where the red car was first spotted or who its occupants were.

Umar Un Nabi became the focus of the investigation after inquiries into the ownership of the i20 (HR26CE7674) that was seen on CCTV slowing down at a red light and exploding into a huge fireball on Monday evening.

Police said he had escaped a series of raids in Faridabad that led to the arrest of his associates, several of them doctors and members of an alleged Jaish-e-Mohammed module, and the seizure of nearly 3,000 kg of explosive material.

“It was a long trail before we reached him (Umar). The car was registered in the name of a man named Salman who revealed he sold it to a man named Devender. Devender was picked up and he said he sold it to a man named Taariq. While we were looking for Taariq, we found that the car was last with Umar. We were searching for him and then found that he was inside the i20 at the time of the attack,” a Delhi Police Special Cell officer told HT.