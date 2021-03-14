Home / India News / Delhi reports 407 new Covid-19 cases, positivity rate below 1%
Delhi reports 407 new Covid-19 cases, positivity rate below 1%

The Capital registered 350 recoveries and two deaths from the deadly virus in the last 24 hours, the health bulletin showed.
More than 68,000 tests including 41,195 RT-PCR tests and 27,028 rapid antigen tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.(File photo for representation)

Delhi reported 407 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in the last 24 hours, continuing the streak of 400-above daily cases for the fourth straight day. The last time daily cases had gone over 400 in Delhi was on January 3, when it had logged 424 infections in 24 hours. The city had registered 585 cases on January 1.

The Capital registered 350 recoveries and two deaths from the deadly virus in the last 24 hours, the health bulletin showed. More than 68,000 tests including 41,195 RT-PCR tests and 27,028 rapid antigen tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate of the disease remained at 0.60 per cent, the same as Saturday, according to the bulletin.

The new cases registered on Sunday took the infection tally of the Capital to 6,43,696. Delhi on Thursday reported 409 cases, on Friday the city registered 431 cases, the highest in two months and on Saturday, it had registered 419 cases. In the last four days that Delhi has been registering above 400 cases, Sunday's number is the lowest

On the spike of the daily coronavirus cases, Delhi health minister Satyender Jain had said that the situation in the city is 'not alarming', asserting that the positivity rate is still below one per cent.

The number of containment zones in the city is on a rise. As of Sunday, there are 537 containment zones in the city and around 1,270 people are under home isolation.

The Union health ministry data has shown Delhi to be one among the eight states recording a steep hike in the number of daily coronavirus cases.

