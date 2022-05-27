Delhi riots accused Sharukh Pathan gets hero's welcome as he reaches home on 4-hour parole | Watch video

A video of Shahrukh Pathan, who was accused of pointing a gun at a policeman during an anti-CAA protest in Jafrabad, being welcomed by his supporters as he got four-hour parole has gone viral. The video is of May 23 when Shahrukh Pathan reached his residence to meet his 65-year-old ailing father

In the viral video, also shared by news agency ANI, Shahrukh Pathan could be seen surrounded by his supporters who were cheering for his return, raising slogans. The video also shows the crowd that follows the accused as he enters the lane.

Pathan was arrested on March 3, 2020, in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district after he allegedly pointed a gun aiming at head constable Deepak Dahiya. The photo of the accused clad in a red t-shirt and blue jeans, firing during the violence in northeast Delhi had gone viral though his counsel claimed Pathan had no intention to kill the cop and he fired in the air.

In March, Shahrukh Pathan's plea for 20-day interim bail was dismissed as the case was fixed for prosecution evidence and public witness was yet to be examined. Custody parole was granted to the accused on March 22 for his presence at the hospital time of the stent/coronary angiography of his father. Later, the court granted four-hour custody parole to Pathan taking a 'humanitarian approach' as the accused moved a fresh application seeking a meeting with his father, as he could not meet his father at the hospital.

"In these circumstances, the court is inclined to take humanitarian approach and thus, the present application is allowed on the following terms. Accordingly, custody parole is granted to the applicant/accused Shahrukh Pathan @ Khan for four hours for 23.05.2022, as per Rules for taking him to the residence and he shall be allowed to meet his parents at the said house," the court said.

