Delhi riots accused Tahir Hussain files nomination from Mustafabad, returns to Tihar jail

Delhi riots accused Tahir Hussain filed his nomination papers from the Mustafabad constituency on Thursday and returned to Tihar Jail, officials said. Former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain. (HT archive)

The former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor is the candidate of Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) from Mustafabad for the February 5 assembly polls.

Hussain filed his nomination and returned to custody at 2:16 PM after leaving Tihar Jail earlier in the day to complete the process, a source said.

"He was released from jail under heavy security provided by Delhi Police. He left the jail around 9:15 AM," the source added.

The party may announce its other candidates later in the day.

Speaking to PTI, AIMIM's Delhi president Shoaib Jamai said, "We will not contest all seats but, wherever we do, we will leave no stone unturned. Our candidates will be strong, like Tahir Hussain from Mustafabad and Shafa-ur-Rehman from Okhla. Both are currently jailed in cases related to the CAA-NRC protests."

The Delhi High Court had on Tuesday granted custody parole to Hussain in a riots-related murder case to enable him to file his nomination papers.

Violence broke out in northeast Delhi on February 24, 2020, leaving 53 dead and several injured.