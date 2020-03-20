Delhi rushes to check coronavirus spread

india

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 23:53 IST

New Delhi:

As the number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases continued to climb on Friday, the Delhi government ordered the closure of all malls, civic bodies began issuing orders to shut all salons, a few markets announced a three-day shutdown and the traffic police took measures to minimise public dealing in its offices to avoid a spread of the highly contagious virus.

Delhi’s health department has so far reported 20 cases. Of these, 17 have been confirmed by the Union health ministry.

“In view of the prevailing situation, we are closing down all malls (except grocery, pharmacy and vegetable shops in them),” chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday.

With all major monuments in the Capital already shut and the inflow of tourists witnessing a sharp decline, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who is also the tourism minister, further increased the restrictions and ordered all three Dilli Haats to be shut till March 31. He asked for the 20 “Hop On Hop Off” (HoHo) buses (meant only for tourists) to be discontinued during this period.

Later in the day, the chief minister called for the suspension of all non-essential services of the Delhi government and municipal corporations till March 31 and allowed its employees to work from home to ensure social distancing.

The decisions were in addition to the government’s previous orders of shutting all educational institutions, restaurants, weekly markets, cinema halls, gyms, nightclubs and spas.

While all markets, including both retail and wholesale, will remain closed on Sunday (March 22) as part of the “Janata Curfew” called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, many other major markets in Delhi on Friday decided to close down for three days – March 21, 23 and 24 – as a voluntary measure in a bid to contain transmission of the virus.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Friday said that following the PM’s appeal, a decision was taken for a complete shutdown to be observed on Sunday across the country. “At least 15 lakh traders in Delhi and about 7 crore all over the country will down their shutters on Sunday to participate in the Janata Curfew. Also, we have sent around a circular to all major markets to close for three days except for those selling essential items and grocery stores in colonies. I hope all will come together in the decision to fight the virus. We will review the situation on Tuesday,” it said.

To avoid crowding in traffic offices, the Delhi Traffic Police allowed people whose driving licences had been seized for violating traffic rules to drive with their old challans till March 31. The traffic police, in an order on Friday, asked people not to visit traffic circles to collect their vehicle documents and licences.

“Drivers may continue to drive with a copy of the challan issued to them during the seizure of licences. This will have to be presented to the enforcement officer on demand,” the order said.

Senior traffic officials clarified that the department will allow the release of documents in “urgent, unavoidable or emergency” situations. While doing so, traffic officials have been asked to hand over the documents following “due precautions”.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) issued an order, saying “all beauty parlours, salons, clubs and recreational centres (under SDMC area) will remain closed till March 31”. A senior SDMC officer said on condition of anonymity: “It will inconvenience people a bit but this is necessary to prevent community spread of coronavirus.”

The east and north Delhi municipal corporations, however, did not take any such decisions.

On Friday, the civic bodies sealed three private spas for operating despite orders to shut down. The Delhi government had issued orders under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, on Monday that all gymnasiums, spas, nightclubs and theatres have to suspend operations till March 31.

Deputy Commissioner, East Municipal Corporation of Delhi (EDMC), Alka Sharma, said: “During inspection rounds today, we found two spas, one in Dayanand Vihar and the other in Shankar Vihar, to be open and taking in customers. This is a serious violation as close physical contact -- in terms of massages, towels & sheets -- can lead to spas becoming breeding grounds for infections.”

In the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, officers said one spa was found running in Rohini, sector 7, and was sealed immediately.