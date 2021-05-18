Home / India News / Delhi’s Covid-19 tally dips further with 4,482 cases; positivity rate drops to 6.89%
Delhi’s Covid-19 tally dips further with 4,482 cases; positivity rate drops to 6.89%

The active case in the national capital now stands at 50,863 while 22,111 people have succumbed to the viral disease since the pandemic struck last year.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Avik Roy, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 18, 2021 03:37 PM IST
As many as 1,13,310 people were vaccinated during in the previous 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of those vaccinated in the nationbal capital so far to 47,15,785.(HT photo)

The national capital region of Delhi recorded 4,482 cases of coronavirus infections (Covid-19) in the previous 24 hours, pushing the cumulative case tally to 14,02,873, and 265 related deaths, a health bulletin released by the government on Tuesday showed. The positivity rate has significantly dropped to 6.89% from 8.42% on Monday, when the city had logged 4,524 cases, the lowest since April 5.

The active case in the national capital now stands at 50,863 while 22,111 people have succumbed to the viral disease since the pandemic struck last year, taking the mortality rate to 1.58%. The health bulletin showed as many as 65,004 samples were tested in the 24-hour span out of the overall 18407486 samples that have been diagnosed so far in the city.

Meanwhile, the total recoveries touched 13,29,899, of which 9,403 were discharged in the previous 24 hours, according to the data. As many as 1,13,310 people were vaccinated during this period, taking the cumulative number of those vaccinated so far to 47,15,785.

coronavirus covid-19
