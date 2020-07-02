e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Delhi gets its first plasma bank for Covid-19 treatment

Delhi gets its first plasma bank for Covid-19 treatment

The Delhi government has been backing plasma therapy for the treatment of Covid-19.

india Updated: Jul 02, 2020 16:52 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Sabir Hussain
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Dy CM Manish Sisodia talking to a plasma donor after inaugurating Delhi’s first Plasma Bank at ILBS.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Dy CM Manish Sisodia talking to a plasma donor after inaugurating Delhi’s first Plasma Bank at ILBS.(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday inaugurated the national capital’s first plasma bank at state-run Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) for treatment of Covid-19 patients.

Kejriwal said Covid-19 patients can donate their plasma 14 days after recovery. He expressed hope that plasma therapy will help in reducing Covid-19 casualties.

“The plasma bank has begun operations at Delhi govt’s ILBS Hospital and will provide plasma to Delhi’s Covid hospitals,” the CM tweeted.

He said those aged between 18 and 60 and weighing not less than 50 kg can donate their plasma for COVID-19 patients, according to PTI.

Delhi’s Covid-19 tally stands at close to 90,000 and over 2,000 people have died of the disease.

Under plasma therapy, antibodies from the blood of a person who has recovered from Covid-19 are taken and transfused into a coronavirus infected patient to boost the immune system to fight the infection.

Plasma is the almost-clear liquid left behind after red and white blood cells and platelets are removed from the blood.

Earlier this week, the Delhi government had announced that it will set up a plasma bank to help Covid-19 patients in the city.

The services of the plasma bank can be availed by patients admitted in both government and private hospitals, but it has to be recommended by a doctor, Kejriwal had said.

Last week, the chief minister had said that plasma therapy in Lok Nayak Hospital has helped reduce death rate by around 50%.

tags
top news
Sensex closes 429 points higher, Nifty tops 10,550 level on widespread buying
Sensex closes 429 points higher, Nifty tops 10,550 level on widespread buying
Myanmar calls out China for arming terror groups, asks world to help
Myanmar calls out China for arming terror groups, asks world to help
India logs a Covid-19 recovery rate of 59.52%, with 3.6 lakh cured patients
India logs a Covid-19 recovery rate of 59.52%, with 3.6 lakh cured patients
Centre’s notice over bungalow revives Priyanka Gandhi’s Lucknow plan
Centre’s notice over bungalow revives Priyanka Gandhi’s Lucknow plan
‘Please deport us’: Foreigners who attended Jamaat event plead SC
‘Please deport us’: Foreigners who attended Jamaat event plead SC
Sreesanth ready to return in IPL, names three teams he would like to bid for him
Sreesanth ready to return in IPL, names three teams he would like to bid for him
UP cop arrested, dismissed from service for masturbating before woman
UP cop arrested, dismissed from service for masturbating before woman
PM Modi’s ‘no intrusion’ remark: NSAB member Lt Gen Narasimhan clarifies
PM Modi’s ‘no intrusion’ remark: NSAB member Lt Gen Narasimhan clarifies
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyLadakh face-offSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In