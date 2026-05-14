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Delhi school rape case: Female teacher held for alleged role in sexual assault

The teacher was produced before a court and was remanded to one day in police custody, following which cops started interrogating her.

Updated on: May 14, 2026 10:43 pm IST
Edited by Arya Mishra
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A female teacher working at a private school in west Delhi's Janakpuri was arrested in connection with the alleged rape of a three-year-old girl by a 57-year-old caretaker, police said on Thursday.

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj, along with women councillors, protested outside the Raj Bhawan. (@AAPDelhi)

The teacher was produced before a court and was remanded to one day in police custody, following which cops started interrogating her.

“For the purpose of investigation, police had sought a two-day police custody remand of the female teacher. After hearing arguments, the court has granted a one-day police remand. Our teams have already started questioning the teacher,” PTI news agency cited the officer as saying.

The child's mother had alleged that a teacher was also involved in the case, and claimed that her family had to wait for several hours at the police station.

What was the incident?

A woman lodged a complaint on May 1 at the Janakpuri Police Station, alleging that her daughter had been sexually assaulted during her school hours on April 30, which was her second day after her admission.

The cops further denied the allegations of long wait levelled by the child's mother, saying that the investigation was being carried out in a fair manner. They added that several pieces of evidence, including the CCTV footage from the school and DVRs, had already been seized.

The officers of the west district also said that the case had been professionally handled by the team of police officers in Janakpuri, adding that they had taken swift action against the primary accused.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj held a protest outside the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday, demanding action against police officers accused of intimidating the child's family. Women councillors of the party were also part of the protest.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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