Delhi schools bomb threats: Delhi police warns against false WhatsApp messages

A day after bomb threats were issued to multiple schools in Delhi-NCR, the police has requested the citizens not to follow any false messages or fake news being circulated on WhatsApp. Delhi school bomb threat news: Police and fire department personnel outside Mother Mary's School at Mayur Vihar, in New Delhi on Wednesday.( (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary) )

“Some audio messages are being pushed on WhatsApp and other chat groups that some suspicious objects were found in some schools. These messages are false and have no truth in them. I request all to please convey further that these are false messages,” the police said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Around a hundred schools in Delhi-NCR received an email regarding a bomb threats on Wednesday, causing panic among parents and the mass evacuation of students. Mother Mary's School in Mayur Vihar, Delhi Public School in Dwarka, Sanskriti School in Chanakyapuri, Delhi Public School at Vasant Kunj, Amity School in Saket and Delhi Public School (DPS) in Noida Sector 30 were among the first schools to receive bomb threats via email.

However, the threat was declared a ‘hoax’ after the police did not find anything “objectionable” during the searches.

Following this, the Union home ministry had also issued a statement, urging people not to panic. “There is no need to panic. The mail appears to be a hoax. Delhi Police and security agencies are taking necessary steps as per protocol,” the statement read.

Bomb threat mail sent using Russian domain

According to the preliminary investigation, the initial email originated from the @sawariim@mail.ru domain, which appears to be associated with a Russian website. However, the police said the user may have bounced the email off a series of IDs to keep their own IP (internet protocol) address hidden.

“It’s likely the IP addresses may be associated with a VPN and establishing the person’s connectivity will be a challenge. We will seek Interpol’s help by sending it a Demi Official (DO) letter, seeking the details of the person who signed up for the email address,” the officials said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi police said that they are suspecting a “deeper conspiracy” in the case. In view of this, the police have registered a case of criminal conspiracy, anonymous communication and other charges under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology (IT) Act.

(With inputs from ANI)