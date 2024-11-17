Delhi schools to hold online classes as GRAP 4 enforced from tomorrow

With GRAP-4 restrictions coming into effect from Monday, Delhi chief minister Atishi announced the suspension of physical classes for all students except those in Classes 10 and 12, with schools shifting to online mode until further notice. Children walk to school wearing face masks to protect themselves from air pollution in Delhi. (Raj K Raj/HT File Photo)

The move comes as the air quality in Delhi-NCR worsened on Sunday, prompting the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to implement Stage-IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

On Sunday, Delhi's daily average Air Quality Index (AQI) rose to 441 by 4 PM, reaching 457 by 7pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

"Keeping in view the prevailing trend of deteriorating air quality of NCR, and in an effort to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the region, the Sub-Committee today has taken the call to invoke all actions as envisaged under Stage-IV of GRAP - 'Severe ' Air Quality (Delhi's AQI > 450), w.e.f. 08:00 AM of 18.11.2024 (tomorrow) in the entire NCR," the CAQM said in a statement.

The Stage-IV response outlines an 8-point action plan aimed at tackling the severe pollution crisis. Measures include a ban on non-essential trucks entering Delhi, with exemptions only for trucks carrying essential items or services.

State governments and Delhi’s administration have been advised to shift classes for students in Grades VI-IX and XI to online mode.

Offices are also encouraged to limit attendance to 50 per cent, with the rest working from home, a measure that may also be applied to central government employees.

Additional recommendations from CAQM include closing colleges and non-essential businesses, and possibly implementing an odd-even vehicle policy to further reduce pollution levels.

Citizens are urged to cooperate fully, with vulnerable groups—such as children, the elderly, and those with respiratory or cardiovascular conditions—advised to remain indoors as much as possible to minimise health risks.