Delhi secretariat sealed amid security concerns as EC trends hint at BJP victory

The Delhi Secretariat has been closed temporarily in anticipation of concerns over the security situation and safety of records. The building has been temporarily closed due to security concerns amid the election results in Delhi. (Representative/PTI)

The General Administration Department of the Delhi government issued a notice saying, "To address security concerns and the safety of records, it is requested that no files/documents, Computer Hardware etc. may be taken outside Delhi Secretariat complex without permission from GAD."

"It is therefore directed that necessary directions may be issued to the concerned Branch In-charges under the Departments/Offices situated in Delhi Secretariat to ensure safety of records, files, documents, electronic files etc. under their section/branches," the notice further read.

Counting of votes for the Delhi assembly election 2025 is underway, with the Election Commission of India's trends suggesting a BJP comeback in the capital.

The notice said that the order is applicable to the Secretariat offices and Camp Offices of council of Ministers and In-charges of both the offices are also directed for compliance of this order. The order is signed by joint secretary (GAD) Pradeep Tayal.

As per official data from the EC, AAP heavyweights like Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia have lost from their respective seats in the 2025 assembly polls, with CM Atishi winning from the Kalkaji constituency.

As of 2 pm, the BJP was in the lead on 40 seats, having already bagged eight seats. Meanwhile, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party was leading on 14 seats, having won 8 seats.

The exit polls had predicted a victory a comeback from the Bharatiya Janata Party in the capital after 27 years. Peoples Pulse had given the BJP the maximum range, forecasting 51-60 seats for the party, while Axis My India predicted 45-55 seats.

The polling for the 70-member assembly of the national capital took place on Wednesday, February 5, with an approximate voter turnout of 60.54 per cent, as per the Election Commission of India.