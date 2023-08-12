Delhi services bill, data protection and 2 other bills get nod from President Murmu

The Delhi services bill, one of the much-awaited bills for discussions during the Monsoon Session of Parliament that concluded on Friday, received assent from President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday, along with three other bills, including the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill. So, all the four bills will now become laws.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (L) and Lieutenant governor VK Saxena (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

The Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which replaces the ordinance on transfers and postings of senior officers in the Delhi government, was passed in the Rajya Sabha on Monday and in the Lok Sabha on August 3, amid uproar by the Opposition.

Speaking in the debate on whether the bill violates the Supreme Court's judgment on the Delhi government's control over services, Union home minister Amit Shah said in the Rajya Sabha that it does not violate the top court's order. The order itself affirms that the Parliament has all the rights to pass laws regarding the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

Opposition's unity over Delhi services bill

After the Centre promulgated the ordinance on May 19, creating the authority for the transfer and postings of Group A officers in Delhi, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has been rallying the Opposition leaders to oppose the bill during the Monsoon Session. However, the BJP-led government succeeded in passing the bill in the Lok Sabha with a voice vote and with a significant count of 131 in favour and 102 against in the Rajya Sabha.

The ordinance was introduced shortly after the Supreme Court ruled that Delhi's elected government has control over services except in matters of law and order, police, and land.

The Opposition bloc – I.N.D.I.A. – and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS vehemently opposed the legislation, while Odisha's BJD (Biju Janata Dal) and Andhra Pradesh's YSR Congress Party supported it.

Digital Personal Data Protection Bill

The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill (DPDPB), 2023, was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday through a voice vote. A similar voting process took place in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, despite the Opposition walking out of the House over Manipur issue.

This bill outlines rules for private companies that collect data online, except for government and law enforcement agencies. Under this law, entities that misuse or fail to safeguard individuals' digital data can face penalties of up to ₹250 crore. The bill also states that children's data can be processed with consent from their guardians. The bill defines 'personal data' broadly, covering information that identifies an individual, and 'digital personal data' refers to personal data in digital form.

The government expects to implement the Act within 10 months, news agency PTI reported, quoting IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Jan Vishwas Bill, and Registration of Births and Deaths Bill

Two more bills that President Murmu gave assent on Saturday to become laws are the Jan Vishwas Bill and the Registration of Births and Deaths Bill.

The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2023, was passed by the Rajya Sabha on August 2 with a voice vote, while the Lok Sabha approved it on July 27. Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said that the purpose of this bill is to promote the ease of doing business by decriminalising a number of offences.

This bill changes fines into penalties, meaning that punishments can be given without going to court. It also eliminates imprisonment for many offenses. All violations under the Post Office Act of 1898 are being removed.

The Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2023, was passed by voice vote in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, while the Lok Sabha passed it on August 1. This law will help create a national and state-level record of registered births and deaths, which will lead to efficient and transparent public services and social benefits through digital registration.

