Delhi shivers at four degrees, Rajasthan & Punjab too hit | Top updates

No relief from cold wave which has swept several north Indian states. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that cold wave conditions are likely to stay for another 24 hours over Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh and Delhi, while cold to severe cold day conditions will preside over parts of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, West Rajasthan and in some places in Punjab and Haryana as well.

Top weather updates:

1) IMD said that a fresh western disturbance was seen as a cyclonic circulation over east Iran and neighourhood which is likely to cause scattered rainfall and snowfall over the Western Himalayan region in the next two days.

2) For Delhi, cold wave conditions will likely stay during the next 24 hours even as icy conditions gripped the capital on Friday, with the IMD issuing an orange alert for Delhi-NCR. The city recorded a minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius at its representative weather station - Safdarjung, while the maximum temperature is expected to settle around 17 degrees Celsius. However, other stations recorded much lower, with Ayanagar at 1.8 degrees Celsius, Ridge at 3.3 degrees Celsius, Lodhi Road at 3.8 degrees Celsius and Jafarpur at 3.9 degrees Celsius. Delhi 's Safdarjung had recorded the season's lowest temperature so far at three degrees Celsius on Thursday, which was reported colder than many hill stations.

3) For Rajasthan, the weather department notified of “ground frosting conditions” in many places over the next 24 hours. An 'orange alert' was issued in many districts, including Alwar, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Jhunjhunu, and Karauli while Churu and Sikar continue to record sub-zero minimum temperatures. Such severe weather conditions have prompted the administration to close schools till January 15 in many districts.

4) For Punjab and Haryana, cold wave conditions will prevail in many places during the next 24 hours while in other parts, cold to severe cold day weather is likely over the next two days. News agency ANI spoke to the common people in Bathinda which recorded a low of 3 degrees Celsius yesterday. "There is a lot of fog in Bathinda. One person can't see another person. There is a lot of difficulty in commuting somewhere,” a person said while being surrounded by dense fog, ANI pictures showed.

5) The weather office has also predicted that severe cold wave conditions will continue to prevail over the Jammu division during the next 24 hours. Pahalgam in Anantnag district recorded minus 9.2 degrees Celsius, the coldest place in the union territory so far on Wednesday night. The place also serves as a base camp for the annual Amarnath Yatra. Capital Srinagar has recorded its coldest night of the season so far at minus 6.4 degrees Celsius.

