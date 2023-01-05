Home / India News / Cold weather causing spike in diarrhoea cases among children in Lucknow

Cold weather causing spike in diarrhoea cases among children in Lucknow

Published on Jan 05, 2023

As a precautionary measure, hospitals have prepared stocks of medicine and revised duty roster of paramedical staff -- including nurses and technicians -- to make sure that there is no gap in medical care.

Biting winter cold is causing diarrhoea. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW Biting winter cold is causing diarrhoea and other related issues in several children. As a result, hospitals in the state capital are reporting a spike in such cases. In view of the situation, doctors have asked parents to ensure that their children are hydrated and not exposed to cold winds.

“This is viral diarrhoea. Due to the prevailing cold weather conditions, it causes more trouble. We attend to at least a dozen children suffering from diarrhoea in our OPD every day. A few of them need hospital admission too,” said Dr Himanshu Chaturvedi, medical superintendent of Balrampur Hospital. He added, “Parents need to ensure that they bring ailing child to the doctor from the initial symptom of diarrhoea and avoid any self-medication.”

Similarly, cases of diarrhoea among children are also recording a spike at Lok Bandhu Hospital. “We have a paediatric ward and trained staff to deal with patients of less than 10 years of age. All children coming here are being attended to,” said Dr Ajay Shankar Tripathi, medical superintendent of the Lok Bandhu Hospital. On average, the facility is reporting about two dozen cases of diarrhoea per day.

“The key to recovery in such children is adequate intake of water/liquid. If the body is hydrated, the impact of diarrhoea will be less and the recovery will be faster,” said Dr Amita Shukla, senior doctor at SC Trivedi Memorial Trust hospital. Meanwhile, at the KGMU, at least 30 children with problems relating to diarrhoea and cold are reaching OPD every day. Over a dozen such children are admitted here as well.

