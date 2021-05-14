Delhi short of Covid-19 jab stocks for ages 45+, says state govt

Coronavirus vaccine doses for those older than the age of 44, supplied by the Union government, are running low and could run out over the next 2-3 days, Delhi government officials said on Thursday, a day after they raised concerns of limited supply for the under-45 age group.

Delhi has 290,690 doses of vaccines left for the 45 and above age group —146,690 of Covaxin, which will likely last three days, and 144,000 of Covishield, which will likely last two days.

“Until recently, we had a shortage of vaccines for those aged between 18-44. But now, we are also facing a shortage for the 45+ category. I request the central government to urgently provide us with adequate doses, because now there’s scarcity of stocks for both age groups,” said Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Atishi during the government’s live-streamed vaccine bulletin on Thursday evening.

She said replenishing vaccine stocks for the 45+ category is crucial because many of them have their second dose scheduled in the next few days. “In Delhi, we have a number of people in the priority age group (45 and above) who have already taken their first dose. It is important that the Centre immediately sends us doses because if these beneficiaries are not given their second dose in time, then the first dose given to them will be wasted,” said Atishi.

Neither Serum Institute of India (SII), which manufactures Covishield, nor Bharat Biotech, which makes Covaxin, responded to requests for comment.

The Centre on Thursday recommended doubling the gap between Covishield doses from 6-8 weeks to 12-16. The suggested interval for Covaxin remains 4-6 weeks.

The Union government, in an affidavit to the Supreme Court on Sunday, said it will deliver 496,930 doses to Delhi in the first fortnight of May as part of its campaign for the 45-and-above age group.

For the younger age group, only Covishield doses are available in the Capital, government data showed, and these stocks are likely to last for eight days. For the second straight day, Delhi on Thursday continued its immunisation programme with no stocks of Covaxin.

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said there has been no communication from the two manufacturers on when more stocks will arrive.

“Around 100 vaccination sites that were giving Covaxin jabs to the 18-44 population are now temporarily shut. Yesterday [on Wednesday], we announced that Bharat Biotech has expressed its inability to give us additional doses of Covaxin. After that, we are still to find out when fresh doses will come. We will inform people as soon as we get the doses, whether from the Centre or the manufacturers,” said Jain.

Union health ministry spokespersons did not respond to requests for comment.

According to data, Delhi has so far received around 817,690 vaccine doses – 150,000 Covaxin and 667,690 Covishield – for the 18-44 age group. Of these, as on Thursday evening, 390,410 doses were in stock —380,020 of Covishield and 10,390 of Covaxin.

VACCINATION CENTRES FOR 45+ ALSO TO BE SHIFTED TO SCHOOLS

With nearly 100 vaccination centres being removed from the Co-WIN portal due to shortage of Covaxin, the pressure appears to have spilled over to the other centres. Taking cognisance of complaints of crowding, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday reviewed the administration’s vaccination management system and directed walk-in vaccinations be restarted for those aged 45 and above.

“I have directed officials to ensure walk-in vaccinations for those aged above 45, as there’s a large section that finds online registrations difficult. Also, many were finding it difficult to book slots, so this step will help,” he said.

Walk-in vaccination for the 45+ age group in Delhi was halted for 3-4 weeks, a senior government official said.

Sisodia also said that vaccination centres for this bracket will also be shifted to Delhi government schools. On Wednesday, the state health department issued an order asking all district magistrates (DMs) to shift the vaccination drive for 45+category to schools and create an additional 186 vaccination centres, with about 10 vaccination sites at each.

According to Thursday’s bulletin, Delhi vaccinated 74,654 people in the past 24 hours. Atishi said the number was lower than other days because on Wednesday government dispensaries and hospitals do not give Covid-19 vaccines as they immunise children with other routine vaccines.

