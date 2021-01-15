Delhi: Six rescued from fire in Rohini multi-storey building

A woman and a fire fighter were injured, while five other civilians were safely rescued from a six-storey building in outer Delhi’s Rohini that caught fire in the early hours of Friday, the fire department said.

The fire broke out in a store on the ground floor which served as a godown, said Atul Garg, director, Delhi Fire Services.

Also read | Delhi: Late night fire at Kirti Nagar godown leaves 2 dead

Garg said when the fire department sent four fire tenders to the spot after receiving the call for help at 5.35 am, they found six persons trapped on the roof of the burning building.

“We rescued them, but a woman sustained minor burns to her hand and leg. She has been moved to Ambedkar Hospital,” said Garg.

In the operation, fire fighter Sunil also sustained injuries on his leg. The trigger for the blaze is yet to be ascertained.