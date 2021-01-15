Delhi: Late night fire at Kirti Nagar godown leaves 3 dead

Three men were killed in a fire that broke out in a scrap godown in West Delhi’s Kirti Nagar on Thursday night. While two men were charred to death, trapped underneath the collapsed roof, another body was recovered from a drain behind the godown.

DCP (West) Deepak Purohit said that it appeared the third man died while trying to rescue the trapped men.

The fire department received a call at 10.50pm on Thursday about a fire breaking out in a furniture shop in Kirti Nagar.

It turned out to be a scrap godown which had three-four huts erected on the roof, said the Delhi Fire Services director, Atul Garg. The godown was constructed over a 100 square yard plot which collapsed, trapping two men inside and killing them. The dead were aged 23 and 18 respectively. The police are investigating the accident.