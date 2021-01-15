Delhi: Late night fire at Kirti Nagar godown leaves 3 dead
Three men were killed in a fire that broke out in a scrap godown in West Delhi’s Kirti Nagar on Thursday night. While two men were charred to death, trapped underneath the collapsed roof, another body was recovered from a drain behind the godown.
DCP (West) Deepak Purohit said that it appeared the third man died while trying to rescue the trapped men.
The fire department received a call at 10.50pm on Thursday about a fire breaking out in a furniture shop in Kirti Nagar.
It turned out to be a scrap godown which had three-four huts erected on the roof, said the Delhi Fire Services director, Atul Garg. The godown was constructed over a 100 square yard plot which collapsed, trapping two men inside and killing them. The dead were aged 23 and 18 respectively. The police are investigating the accident.
The BSP won no seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. It bagged 19 seats in the 2017 UP assembly polls and 10 in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, when it fought in an alliance with the Samajwadi Party.
The panchayat has also decided to take ration and other essential items required by protesting farmers in Delhi on January 16.
