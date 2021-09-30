Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi sky likely to be overcast with chances of thunder or lightning: IMD

By HT Correspondent (Abhishek Dey)
UPDATED ON SEP 30, 2021 07:57 AM IST
As per the weather department, the sky will be overcast in Delhi on Thursday with possibility of Thunder and lightning. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)

The Delhi sky is expected to be mostly overcast on Thursday with the possibility of thunder or lightning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The minimum temperature in the capital city on Thursday is likely to be 27 degrees Celsius, same as Wednesday and the maximum is expected to be a degree higher at 35 degrees Celsius.The minimum temperature on Wednesday was four notches above normal but the maximum was normal for this time of the year.

Delhi’s air quality was in the “moderate” category on Thursday morning. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 108.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe.”

