Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab: Delhi CM to address ‘important’ press conference in Ludhiana today

Delhi chief minister and national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Arvind Kejriwal, will address an “important” press conference on Thursday, the second and final day of his ongoing Punjab visit, the party said. “Honourable CM of Delhi Shri Arvind Kejriwal will address an important press conference in Ludhiana, at 11:30am,” the AAP informed in a tweet.

The Delhi CM arrived in the city on Wednesday itself after landing at the Chandigarh airport from the national capital. Addressing industrialists later in the day, he promised to fulfil their long-standing dream of making Ludhiana “Manchester of the world.” Kejriwal also laid out his five-point agenda for industrialists: peaceful atmosphere with law and order, industry representatives to decide what all should be implemented, ending “inspector raj” and corruption, 24-hour helpline for industrialists and cheap electricity round the clock.

Kejriwal, whose AAP is the largest opposition party in the border state, also took a jibe at the ruling Congress, whose now-former state unit chief, Navjot Singh Sidhu, in a sudden development, resigned from the post on Tuesday, bringing to an end his stint after just 72 days. Sidhu's resignation came just 10 days after Captain Amarinder Singh stepped down as the chief minister, and was succeeded by Charanjit Singh Channi, the incumbent and first Dalit CM of Punjab.

Assembly elections in Punjab are likely to take place early next year, along with those in four other states: Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. Besides Punjab, the AAP is contesting in UP, Uttarakhand and Goa.