Kanjhawala horror LIVE updates: Manish Sisodia visits victim's residence: 'She was sole bread earner…'

Massive outrage continues over the horrific death of a 20-year-old woman who was killed after being hit and dragged by a car for a few kilometers on Sunday morning in the capital's Sultanpuri area. Delhi Police on Tuesday recorded the statement of Anjali's friend Nidhi who was with her when the accident took place. Nidhi escaped the accident with minor injuries but fled the site as she was scared. She did not tell anyone about the accident but was traced after a CCTV footage scan by the investigation team.

The five accused persons, who have been booked for culpable homicide, have claimed that they were unaware of the victim being stuck and dragged under the car. They were drunk at the time of the accident. However, Nidhi has alleged the accused were aware but kept driving. "The vehicle dragged her in forward direction twice and backward then again they took the vehicle forward and she got entangled under it further...," she told reporters Tuesday.

"Investigation is still underway. It is at the primary stage and multiple angles are being probed. We are hopeful of completing the investigation soon and we will ensure that the accused get the strictest punishment," Sagar Preet Hooda, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) said.

The woman, a Sultanpuri resident, worked part-time with an event management firm.