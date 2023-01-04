Kanjhawala horror LIVE updates: Manish Sisodia visits victim's residence: 'She was sole bread earner…'
Massive outrage continues over the horrific death of a 20-year-old woman who was killed after being hit and dragged by a car for a few kilometers on Sunday morning in the capital's Sultanpuri area. Delhi Police on Tuesday recorded the statement of Anjali's friend Nidhi who was with her when the accident took place. Nidhi escaped the accident with minor injuries but fled the site as she was scared. She did not tell anyone about the accident but was traced after a CCTV footage scan by the investigation team.
The five accused persons, who have been booked for culpable homicide, have claimed that they were unaware of the victim being stuck and dragged under the car. They were drunk at the time of the accident. However, Nidhi has alleged the accused were aware but kept driving. "The vehicle dragged her in forward direction twice and backward then again they took the vehicle forward and she got entangled under it further...," she told reporters Tuesday.
"Investigation is still underway. It is at the primary stage and multiple angles are being probed. We are hopeful of completing the investigation soon and we will ensure that the accused get the strictest punishment," Sagar Preet Hooda, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) said.
The woman, a Sultanpuri resident, worked part-time with an event management firm.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Wed, 04 Jan 2023 04:24 PM
FSL team inspects car involved in the accident
Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team conducting an inspection of the car along with the team of police at Delhi's Sultanpuri police station on Wednesday.
-
Wed, 04 Jan 2023 03:05 PM
Forensic team arrives for mechanical inspection of car
Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team arrived at Sultanpuri police station to inspect the car under which the 20-year-old Anjali was dragged for several kilometres before she died.
-
Wed, 04 Jan 2023 02:03 PM
CCTV footage shows Anjali's friend Nidhi entering home at 2.30am
In a CCTV footage sourced from outside of Nidhi's residence, it has been now revealed that Nidhi, who was there when 20-year-old Anjali was hit by a grey Baleno and dragged for at least 12 kilometres, came home at around 2.30am. Read more.
-
Wed, 04 Jan 2023 01:38 PM
Blood samples of four accused taken to check alcohol content
Officials said blood samples of the accused Deepak Khanna, 26, Amit Khanna, 25, Krishan, 27, Mithun Kumar, 26, and Manoj Mittal, 27, who were allegedly drunk, have been taken to check the alcohol content.
-
Wed, 04 Jan 2023 01:18 PM
'She was sole bread earner…': Manish Sisodia visits Kanjhawala victim's family, slams BJP for doing ‘politics’
"She was the sole bread earner of her family. ₹10 lakh will be given to her family & efforts will be made to provide a job to one of her family members. It's unfortunate that BJP is using all powers to destroy Opposition instead of controlling law & order," Delhi dy CM Manish Sisodia as quoted saying by ANI.
-
Wed, 04 Jan 2023 01:06 PM
Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia visits victim's residence
In Kanjhawala case, Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia visited the deceased victim's residence on Wednesday.
-
Wed, 04 Jan 2023 12:48 PM
Amid Kanjhawala case probe, AAP attacks LG over women safety in seperate case
-
Wed, 04 Jan 2023 12:29 PM
Accused fled accident spot, found woman stuck under car after stopping on Kanjhawala Road: FIR
After fleeing from the accident spot where the car had hit the scooty, the accused "stopped the car near village Jaunti on Kanjhawala Road, where they found the victim woman's body stuck under the car," the FIR stated, as per ANI.
-
Wed, 04 Jan 2023 12:02 PM
‘Accused had borrowed car hours before incident,’ states FIR
Police on Monday said the woman who died after her two-wheeler was hit by a car in outer Delhi was dragged 12 km from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala under the vehicle and a medical board has been constituted to conduct the post-mortem. Read more.
-
Wed, 04 Jan 2023 11:47 AM
In Kanjhawala accident, AAP demands removal of both LG and DCP of outer Delhi
The Aam Aadmi Party has demanded removal of both Saxena and the DCP of outer Delhi for alleged lapses in the Kanjhawala accident case, reported PTI.
-
Wed, 04 Jan 2023 11:20 AM
Woman was stuck onto front left wheel, details emerge
After examining the killer Baleno which hit and then dragged 20-year-old Anjali to death, it has been found that Anjali was stuck onto the front left wheel of the vehicle, news agency ANI reported, citing the forensic report. Read more.
-
Wed, 04 Jan 2023 10:53 AM
‘3 things emerge from this incident’: Former IPS Kiran Bedi on Kanjhawala horror
Former IPS officer Kiran Bedi on Tuesday listed three things that emerged from the horrific Kanjhawala incident where a 20-year-old woman was dragged by a car for nearly seven kilometres.
-
Wed, 04 Jan 2023 10:47 AM
'No sign of the woman present inside the car, found so far': FSL
Forensic Science Laboratory Delhi (FSL) revealing details of examination of the accused's car have said that intial probe does not suggest the victim was present inside the car, ANI reported.
-
Wed, 04 Jan 2023 10:34 AM
Sultanpuri horror victim was sole breadwinner of her family, reports PTI
Sultanpuri horror victim was the sole breadwinner of her family.
-
Wed, 04 Jan 2023 10:21 AM
Delhi BJP slams AAP for issuing 'politically motivated' statements over the Kanjhawala case
"The way Aam Aadmi Party leaders are making politically motivated statements after the Sultanpuri (Kanjhawla) mishap is condemnable. It would be better if AAP lets Delhi Police impartially investigate this sensitive case," Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva said, PTI reported.
-
Wed, 04 Jan 2023 09:46 AM
Sultanpuri accident: We want justice for Anjali, says one suspect’s family
Three days after the gruesome Sultanpuri accident in which five men in a Maruti Suzuki Baleno struck a scooter and dragged a 20-year-old woman for around 14km, resulting in her death, the family…read more.
-
Wed, 04 Jan 2023 08:53 AM
No injuries to victim's friend: Delhi Police on Sultanpuri horror
The Delhi Police on Tuesday said it will record the statement of the friend of the woman who was dragged by car to death in Delhi's Sultanpuri area…read more.
-
Wed, 04 Jan 2023 08:24 AM
‘Murder charge may be invoked against Sultanpuri accused’: Police
The Delhi Police may invoke charges of murder against the five accused in the Sultanpuri accident case who allegedly dragged a 20-year-old woman under their car for several kilometres, senior police officers associated with the case investigation said on Tuesday.
-
Wed, 04 Jan 2023 08:06 AM
DCW chief Swati Maliwal reacts to victim's friend's statements in TV interviews