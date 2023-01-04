Sultanpuri accident: We want justice for Anjali, says 1 suspect’s family

Three days after the gruesome Sultanpuri accident in which five men in a Maruti Suzuki Baleno struck a scooter and dragged a 20-year-old woman for around 14km, resulting in her death, the family of one of the accused said they want justice for the victim.

Amit Khanna, 25, Deepak Khanna, 26, Mithun, 26, Krishan, 27, and Manoj Mittal, 27, were arrested on Sunday morning for their role in the death of Anjali Kumari. While the houses of Amit Khanna, Deepak Khanna, and Mithun were found locked on Tuesday, Krishan’s family said they want justice for Kumari, and called for the accused to be punished as per provisions of the law.

HT could not trace the house of Mittal, the fifth accused.

Mukesh, Krishan’s brother, at their one-bedroom flat in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri, said, “What has happened to her (Kumari) should not happen to anyone. She deserves justice. Her family deserves the same. But there should not be a media trial in the case. We trust the police investigation, and hope they are punished as per the law,”

Mukesh said none of the family members have stepped out since Krishan’s arrest, and have been getting information about the case through news on TV. “We are scared that if we go to meet him at the police station, the people will get violent,” he said.

Mithun’s house in Mangolpuri’s X-Block was locked, but neighbours said they were shocked about his involvement, describing him as a “helpful person”. Vijay Kumar, 45, who lives in the adjacent house, said Mithun’s parents had gone to their native village in Uttar Pradesh for a wedding.

Amit Khanna, who works with SBI in Uttam Nagar, lives with his mother and elder brother in the same block as Mithun. His house was also locked on Tuesday. Rashmi, who lives on the ground floor of the same building, said Amit and his brother stay in the house, while their mother stays in Punjab.

Deepak Khanna, who drives a Gramin Seva vehicle, lives with his brother in Mangolpuri’s K-Block . Neighbours said that their father passed away several years ago, while their mother had died during the pandemic.