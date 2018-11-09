Delhi teen stabbed to death for refusing to take neighbour Diwali shopping

A 19-year-old man was stabbed to death on Thursday morning, allegedly by his friend, following an altercation that began when the man refused to take his friend for shopping on his scooter and verbally abused him, police said.

The accused, identified as Yogesh, was arrested and the knife he used to kill Dipak alias Balli was recovered. Police said the altercation took place on Wednesday evening when Dipak turned down Yogesh’s request to take him to Tibetan market near Kashmere Gate on his scooter for purchasing clothes.

“During the argument, both abused each other and a fight broke out between them. When Yogesh’s parents learnt about the altercation, they intervened and beat up their son in full public view. Yogesh felt humiliated and he decided to teach Dipak a lesson,” Aslam Khan, deputy commissioner of police (northwest), said. DCP Khan said the dispute between the two friends were settled by their family members and neighbours and both Yogesh and Dipak returned home.

But Yogesh was feeling humiliated and was looking for an opportunity to settle his score with his neighbour.

On Thursday, around noon, Yogesh spotted Dipak alone. “When Yogesh confronted Dipak and asked him why he abused him, Dipak made again made a derogatory remark. This annoyed Yogesh more. He pulled out a knife, stabbed Dipak in his chest and fled,” said the DCP.

The injured man was rushed to Babu Jag Jivan Ram hospital where he was declared brought dead. A murder case was registered and Yogesh was arrested later in the day, police said.

First Published: Nov 09, 2018 07:12 IST