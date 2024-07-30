‘Delhi to gaccha diya’: Akhilesh Yadav counters Yogi Adityanath's jab at uncle Shivpal

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday hit back at Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath over the latter's remark on his uncle Shivpal Yadav not getting the leader of opposition in state assembly.



During the UP assembly session, Adityanath while welcoming new LoP Mata Prasad Pandey had attacked the Samajwadi Party. UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.(File)

“I congratulate you for your selection as the LoP... 'Ek alag vishay hai ki aapne Chacha ko gaccha de hi diya' (It is a different subject that you have fooled the uncle). 'Chacha bechara hamesha hi aise maar khata hai. Unki niyati hi aisi hai. (The uncle always gets beaten up like this. Such is his fate). Kyuki bhatija hamesha bhaybheet rehta hai. (because the nephew is always scared),” the chief minister was quoted by ANI as saying.



What Akhilesh said?

Responding to Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav said"Maine dhoka nhi diya, unhone Delhi ko dhokha diya hai (I have not fooled anyone, they fooled). Unhone (Yogi) Delhi ko gaccha diya."

SP leader Shivpal Yadav also attacked the chief minister over his remarks, saying,"Hamai gaccha nhi mila hai. Mata Prasad is the senior leader. We are the Samajwadi Party. Abhi Lok Sabha elections mai aapko the Samajwadi Party ne aapko 'gaccha' diya hai. I am saying it now that the Samajwadi Party will come to power in 2027. I want to tell the Chief Minister that your Deputy CM will cheat you again in 2027."



Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav said that the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government should show more interest in its work.

"The Uttar Pradesh government should show more interest in its work. The Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh is facing floods. There is a power crisis, there are power cuts in villages for weeks. The post he is holding, if he focuses on his work and jobs for youth, I think it would be in the interest of Uttar Pradesh and that of the country," she was quoted by ANI as saying.