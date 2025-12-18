Delhi to get Bharat Taxis on January 1? All you need to know about fares, booking process and safety

India’s first cooperative taxi service, Bharat Taxi, is reportedly expected to be launched in Delhi on January 1. The service is likely to provide relief to residents from the skyrocketing fares charged during peak hours by app-based cab aggregators such as Uber, Ola and Rapido. The mobile application will be available on both Android and iOS platforms.(Representational Photo/Unsplash)

Bharat Taxi will operate on a zero-commission model and will be managed by Sahakar Taxi Cooperative Limited, according to a report by NDTV. The mobile application will be available on both Android and iOS platforms.

Multiple vehicle options on app

The service will offer cars, auto-rickshaws and two-wheelers through a dedicated mobile application. Users will be able to register using their mobile number, select pick-up and drop locations, book a ride and track the vehicle in real time.

News agency PTI earlier quoted Sahakar Taxi Cooperative Ltd Chairman Jayen Mehta as saying that more than 51,000 drivers have already registered on the app.

Focus on transparent pricing

The app is expected to feature a clear and predictable fare structure, a multilingual interface, an easy booking process and 24x7 customer support. The platform has been designed to reduce inconvenience to passengers and improve service reliability.

Safety measures built into platform

Safety features include verified driver onboarding, integration with Delhi Police and other agencies, and an option that allows users to share ride details with trusted contacts during the journey.

Driver-owned model to improve earnings

Bharat Taxi will operate on a driver-owned cooperative model, aimed at improving working conditions for drivers. Drivers are expected to receive up to 80 per cent of the fare directly, with payments managed through a monthly credit system.