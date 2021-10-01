Delhi to see cloudy sky, air quality to be ‘satisfactory’

Delhi is likely to see a generally cloudy sky with a possibility of very light rain in some parts of the city on Friday as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

The minimum temperature on Friday is likely to be at 26 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature is predicted to reach 34 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature on Sunday was 26.4 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal and the maximum temperature was 35.2 degrees Celsius, one degree above normal. No rainfall has been recorded in the last 24 hours while the humidity has varied between 59% to 86% level. The regional meteorological department has predicted a partly cloudy sky over the next 7 days.

Delhi’s air quality was in the satisfactory category on Friday morning. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7 am stood at 97. The prominent pollutants in the air were PM2.5, PM10 and CO. In comparison, the average 24-hour AQI was 84 on Thursday. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

On Friday, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said, “Delhi’s AQI is in the satisfactory category as dry conditions are prevailing and winds are flowing from the Indo-Gangetic Plain region. However, wind direction will change to westerly from tomorrow, and AQI is forecasted to slightly deteriorate to remain in satisfactory category for next 3 days.”

Based on its extended range outlook of air quality over the next one week, SAFAR has stated, “the satellite data indicates some sporadic fire count signatures in north India, but a drastic deterioration is not expected until 10th October. However, delayed monsoon retreat is not a good sign for air quality. The anticyclone which forms immediately after the withdrawal will make the atmosphere very stable beneath which favour rapid fine particulate matter formation and accumulation of pollutants. The situation becomes worse if it is encountered with any external emission source like stubble burning . If such conditions coincide then it will deteriorate the AQI significantly.”