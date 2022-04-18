Delhi top cop to policeman injured in Hanuman Jayanti violence: 'Proud of...'

A day after north west Delhi’s Jahangirpuri saw clashes during the Hanuman Jayanti processions, the city’s police commissioner, Rakesh Asthana, on Sunday visited the house of a cop who had suffered a bullet injury during the violence.

As he met sub-inspector Medalal Meena, 50, he inquired of his well-being, an official statement said. “CP, Delhi informed SI Meda Lal that the entire force is proud of his courage and sense of duty, which helped in quickly controlling the unruly mob. He assured him of all possible support and assistance from the Department during these testing times (sic),” the statement further read.

Sub-Inspector Meena, who sustained a bullet injury in the clashes in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri, on Sunday said police had initially pacified the situation but a group started throwing stones and fired at the security personnel.

Recalling the turn of events, Meena told HT: “The crowd multiplied from both sides and within minutes it turned into a brawl. More people came with rods and swords. They started pelting stones. They also started firing bullets and one of the bullets hit me.”

"A bullet hit me, but I was conscious and told myself there was no need to worry and that I would be safe. Later, I was admitted to a hospital," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

In his 29 years of police career, he said, he had faced many challenges, but never sustained a bullet injury until now. "I called up my family from the hospital to inform them about my injuries, but they did not trust me initially. It was only when they watched the news channels, they realised the gravity of the situation. They immediately made a video call and inquired about my health.”

Home minister Amit Shah spoke to Asthana on the day of the clashes and asked him to ‘take necessary actions’ in wake of violence.

Clashes broke out between two communities in Jahangirpuri area as stones were allegedly thrown at a procession taken out on Hanuman Jayanti. Several police personnel were reportedly injured and some vehicles were torched by mobs. So far, 21 accused have been arrested.

