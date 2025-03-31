Menu Explore
Delhi: Two-year-old girl killed in hit-and-run involving neighbour's car

PTI |
Mar 31, 2025 10:47 AM IST

Police received information that a child was injured in a road accident and admitted to a hospital

A two-year-old girl died after being hit by a car driven by her neighbour in central Delhi's Paharganj area, an official said on Monday.

The vehicle involved belongs to a neighbour of the victim's family, and his son was driving at the time of the accident, a senior police officer said. (Representative image)(HT File)
The vehicle involved belongs to a neighbour of the victim's family, and his son was driving at the time of the accident, a senior police officer said. (Representative image)(HT File)

The incident took place around 6.15 pm on Sunday at Ram Nagar in Paharganj, he said.

Police received information that a child was injured in a road accident and admitted to a hospital, where she succumbed to injuries.

During the inquiry, it was found that the vehicle involved belongs to a neighbour of the victim's family, and his son was driving at the time of the accident, a senior police officer said.

A case has been registered under sections 281 (rash and negligent driving) and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the BNS, and further investigation is underway, he added.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
