Delhi: Two-year-old girl killed in hit-and-run involving neighbour's car

A two-year-old girl died after being hit by a car driven by her neighbour in central Delhi's Paharganj area, an official said on Monday. The vehicle involved belongs to a neighbour of the victim's family, and his son was driving at the time of the accident, a senior police officer said.

The incident took place around 6.15 pm on Sunday at Ram Nagar in Paharganj, he said.

Police received information that a child was injured in a road accident and admitted to a hospital, where she succumbed to injuries.

During the inquiry, it was found that the vehicle involved belongs to a neighbour of the victim's family, and his son was driving at the time of the accident, a senior police officer said.

A case has been registered under sections 281 (rash and negligent driving) and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the BNS, and further investigation is underway, he added.