Delhi under 5-day IMD warning as heatwave brings furnace feels

Parts of Delhi-NCR have been witnessing intense heatwave conditions over the past few days, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to upgrade its warning for the national capital from a “yellow” alert to an “orange” alert on Wednesday.

People seen covering their head and face with cloth to protect themselves from heat wave on a hot summer day. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

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Temperatures in Delhi are expected to touch 46 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are expected to continue over the next two days, with heatwave conditions likely to persist thereafter as well.

Also read | Delhi melts on hottest day of season at 43.4°C; no relief in sight for coming days

The weather office has also forecast no significant change in maximum and minimum temperatures during the next seven days, according to the IMD.

Delhi on orange alert for 5 days

The IMD placed Delhi under an orange alert for the next five days on Wednesday, saying that daytime temperatures this week are unlikely to dip below 43 degrees Celsius. The weather department declares a heatwave when the maximum temperature crosses 40 degrees Celsius and remains at least 4.5 degrees Celsius above normal.

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{{^usCountry}} Weather experts attributed the rising temperatures to the absence of active weather systems. Mahesh Palawat, vice president of Skymet Weather, said there are currently no western disturbances or cyclonic circulations affecting the region, while hot and dry winds from western and northwestern areas continue to sweep across Delhi, earlier HT reported. What does IMD's orange alert means? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Weather experts attributed the rising temperatures to the absence of active weather systems. Mahesh Palawat, vice president of Skymet Weather, said there are currently no western disturbances or cyclonic circulations affecting the region, while hot and dry winds from western and northwestern areas continue to sweep across Delhi, earlier HT reported. What does IMD's orange alert means? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} IMD’s orange warnig refers to an alert to be prepared for taking action, indicating the possibility of worsening weather conditions that could impact daily life. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} IMD’s orange warnig refers to an alert to be prepared for taking action, indicating the possibility of worsening weather conditions that could impact daily life. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The alert indicates a high risk of heat-related illnesses, especially for children, elderly people and those with medical conditions. Measures suggested by IMD for heatwave Moderate temperature, heat is tolerable for public but moderate health concern for vulnerable people. Ex -infants, elderly people with chronic diseases.

Avoid heat exposure, wear light weight, light coloured, loose, cotton clothes, cover your head, use a cloth, hat or umbrella.

Drink sufficient water and as often as possible, even if not thirsty.

Keep fire extinguishers at home and in your vehicles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The alert indicates a high risk of heat-related illnesses, especially for children, elderly people and those with medical conditions. Measures suggested by IMD for heatwave Moderate temperature, heat is tolerable for public but moderate health concern for vulnerable people. Ex -infants, elderly people with chronic diseases.

Avoid heat exposure, wear light weight, light coloured, loose, cotton clothes, cover your head, use a cloth, hat or umbrella.

Drink sufficient water and as often as possible, even if not thirsty.

Keep fire extinguishers at home and in your vehicles. {{/usCountry}}

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Delhi’s electricity demand also touched this summer’s highest level amid the soaring heat. According to the State Load Dispatch Centre, peak power demand reached 7,776 MW at 3:30 pm on Tuesday, surpassing Monday’s peak of 7,600 MW.

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