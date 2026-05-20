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Delhi under 5-day IMD warning as heatwave brings furnace feels

Delhi weather today: The IMD has issued an orange alert for the national capital as temperatures continue to soar.

Updated on: May 20, 2026 02:35 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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Parts of Delhi-NCR have been witnessing intense heatwave conditions over the past few days, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to upgrade its warning for the national capital from a “yellow” alert to an “orange” alert on Wednesday.

People seen covering their head and face with cloth to protect themselves from heat wave on a hot summer day. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

Temperatures in Delhi are expected to touch 46 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are expected to continue over the next two days, with heatwave conditions likely to persist thereafter as well.

Also read | Delhi melts on hottest day of season at 43.4°C; no relief in sight for coming days

The weather office has also forecast no significant change in maximum and minimum temperatures during the next seven days, according to the IMD.

Delhi on orange alert for 5 days

The IMD placed Delhi under an orange alert for the next five days on Wednesday, saying that daytime temperatures this week are unlikely to dip below 43 degrees Celsius. The weather department declares a heatwave when the maximum temperature crosses 40 degrees Celsius and remains at least 4.5 degrees Celsius above normal.

Delhi’s electricity demand also touched this summer’s highest level amid the soaring heat. According to the State Load Dispatch Centre, peak power demand reached 7,776 MW at 3:30 pm on Tuesday, surpassing Monday’s peak of 7,600 MW.

 
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