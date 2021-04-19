Home / India News / Delhi under curfew till next Monday: How to apply for e-pass
Delhi under curfew till next Monday: How to apply for e-pass

The passes can be obtained through the Delhi government's website.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 19, 2021 12:39 PM IST
A deserted view of Barapulla flyover during the weekend curfew in New Delhi.(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

The Delhi government on Monday imposed a curfew in the national capital in view of the rising number of Covid-19 disease cases. The curfew which was until now limited to night-time, will remain in effect till Monday.

All essential services have been exempted from the restrictions. According to the official order, those who are engaged in providing essential services like groceries, fruits, vegetables, milk and medicine, but do not have a government ID can apply for an e-pass.



Here is how to apply for e-pass:

1) People who are eligible for an e-pass can visit to the Delhi government's website: https://delhi.gov.in

2) The person will then need to click on e-pass for night curfew.

3) A form will open where the person will need to fill in personal details such as name, contact number and address.

4) The person will also need to submit their identity proof and other documents related to their service or business.

5) The next step is to hit the 'submit' button after which the e-pass number will be generated. It will be approved by the government. The applicant can check the status of the approval with the e-pass number.

