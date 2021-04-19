Delhi enters lockdown mode for a week to fight Covid-19: All you need to know

Delhi, which is battling the coronavirus crisis, will impose a week-long curfew starting Monday night, officials confirmed. Delhi is reeling under the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic and has recorded more than 100,000 cases in the last five days.

The decision was announced shortly after Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal met lieutenant governor Anil Baijal on Monday morning, a day after the city-state saw 25,462 cases of Covid-19.

Here is all you need to know about the curfew in Delhi:

The curfew from Monday night will go on till early morning on April 26, officials said.

The lockdown, termed as “curfew” by the government, will include private offices as well.

LG Baijal has asked officials to strictly address the issue of migrant workers who might start congregating at transit points across the city to once again leave for their home states.

Only those dealing with essential services will be allowed, including government offices.

All private offices will be directed to work from home.

Section 144 will be imposed across the city just like the Delhi Police did to enforce the weekend curfew.

Heads of prominent Delhi markets such as Khan Market, Connaught Place, Sarojini Nagar, Lajpat Nagar, Karol Bagh have called a meeting on Monday to take a call on shutting markets, the traders’ association of Chandni Chowk market has appealed to all its traders to keep the market closed till April 25.

Shopping malls, spas, auditoriums and gyms remain shut across all days until further orders are issued. Cinema halls will operate at 30% capacity.

Dine-in facilities at restaurants and eateries in Delhi may remain shut during the curfew.

According to the weekend curfew already in place, every zone in the city will have only one open weekly market per day, which may continue in the coming week. The markets will operate from inside schools to facilitate physical distancing and the visitors will need to undergo Covid-19 tests at the spot.