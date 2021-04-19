Covid-19: 6-day lockdown in Delhi till next Monday, announces CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced a six-day lockdown in the Capital, saying harsh measures will have to be taken to prevent a collapse of the city’s health system. Kejriwal said Delhi is facing the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic and pointed out that 25,000 Covid-19 cases have been reported.

The lockdown, he said, will come into effect at 10pm on Monday, and be in force till 5am next Monday.

"Delhi's health system has reached its limits. I don't say that the system has collapsed but it has reached its limits,” Kejriwal said in a press briefing. The chief minister reiterated that Delhi was facing fourth wave of the pandemic, remarking that the city's health system has reached its limits. "I won't say that the health system has collapsed but it has reached its limits," he said.

Talking about the latest rise in the city's Covid-19 tally, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said that nearly 23,500 fresh infections were recorded in the previous 24 hours as compared to more than 25,000 cases in the 24 hours before that.











