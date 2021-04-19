Covid-19 lockdown in Delhi from tonight. Here's what remains exempt

Amid a worrying surge in Covid-19 cases in the national capital, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced a six-day lockdown from April 19 (Monday) night to April 26 (next Monday) morning. Not unlike the earlier orders that were in effect from 10pm last Friday till 6am this morning, gatherings at public places will be specified as under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). All essential services and emergency personnel will be exempted from the restricting orders. This time, however, the government order specifies that government offices will be allowed and all private offices will be required to direct their employees to work from home during the Covid-19 curfew.

Also Read: Delhi under curfew till next Monday: How to apply for e-pass

Delhi is witnessing an exponential rise in coronavirus cases. The national capital on Sunday recorded its biggest daily jump in Covid-19 tally, with 25,462 fresh cases and a high positivity rate of 29.74% -- meaning almost every third sample being tested in the city is turning out to be positive.

Here's what remains exempt from the restrictions in the national capital till at least next Monday:

1. Police, civil defence, prisons, home guards, fire and emergency services personnel are allowed to carry on their duties as these fall under 'essential services' allowed during the Covid-19 lockdown. They will, however, need to produce valid identity cards.

2. Judicial officials, judges, advocates, and lawyers, of the Delhi high court as well as the district courts, may continue their services but shall be required to only take up urgent matters through videoconferencing. A circular to this effect was published by the high court on Sunday and came into effect from April 19.

3. Emergency medical and healthcare-related facilities, such as hospitals, nursing homes, diagnostic centres, medicinal clinics, pharmacies and other associated services. Pharmaceutical companies and medical insurance offices shall also remain open. Doctors, nurses, paramedical staff of private clinics shall be allowed to carry on with their duties. Pregnant women and patients, if they are travelling to get medical services, shall be allowed.

4. Essential facilities in Delhi such as groceries, dairies, shops selling fruits and vegetables, bakeries, and confectionaries shall also remain open. However, these establishments will be required to ensure Covid-19 appropriate behaviour in their premises, as per official protocols.

5. Government offices will be allowed. Private companies will be required to direct all of their employees to work from home.

6. Weddings that have already been planned shall be allowed to proceed, but with not more than 50 guests and only with relevant curfew passes issued by the Delhi government.