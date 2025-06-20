Search
Friday, Jun 20, 2025
New Delhi
Delhi weather today: Cloudy sky with light rainfall likely in Delhi, no heatwave till June 25

ByHT News Desk
Jun 20, 2025 09:36 AM IST

The maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to touch 36-38 degrees Celsius on Friday and the minimum temperature may be recorded between 27-29 degrees Celsius.

Weather in Delhi: Delhi is getting a much needed respite from the heatwave conditions as maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 36.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday, which is 2.4 degrees below normal. The minimum temperature in the national capital touched 27.2 degrees Celsius, which is also 0.3 notches below normal.

Light rain may be accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning with gusty winds speeding up to 30-40 kmph on Friday.(Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)
Light rain may be accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning with gusty winds speeding up to 30-40 kmph on Friday.(Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

While Delhi experienced no rainfall on Thursday, it is expected to have a generally cloudy sky on Friday with light to very light rain likely, according to the India Meteorological Department. The rain may be accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning with gusty winds speeding up to 30-40 kmph. The wind speed may also touch 50 kmph temporarily during thunderstorm towards evening or night, said the weather department.

Not just Delhi, but the national capital region including Noida, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad may also see cloudy sky and light to very light rain today.

The maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to touch 36-38 degrees Celsius on Friday while the minimum temperature may be recorded between 27-29 degrees Celsius.

A similar weather pattern is likely to continue in the national capital till June 25, Wednesday, with no heatwave conditions and very light to light rain likely, according to the IMD.

Weather prediction across India

According to the IMD, isolated places over Chhattisgarh, east Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are very likely to be hit by heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Similarly, parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Bihar, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, Delhi, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Uttarakhand may also see heavy rainfall.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds speeding up to 40-50 kmph are very likely in parts of Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Similar weather conditions but with gusty winds speeding up to 30-40 kmph may prevail over isolated areas of Assam, Meghalaya, Bihar, Haryana, Jharkhand, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Punjab.

However, in isolated places over Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, the weather will likely remain hot and humid.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Follow Us On