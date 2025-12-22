New Delhi, A Delhi woman was allegedly cheated, sexually exploited and mentally harassed by a man posing as a Navy officer on the false promise of marriage, an official said on Monday. Delhi woman alleges sexual abuse by man posing as Navy officer under pretext of marriage

The accused identified as Md Jaseem, a resident of Faizabad in Uttar Pradesh also allegedly threatened to misuse her private videos, he added.

A case was registered at Paharganj police station on December 21 on a complaint by the woman who alleged that the accused misrepresented his identity and emotionally and physically exploited her over several months, the senior officer said.

According to the complaint, the woman came in contact with Jaseem in February 2025 through a matrimonial website. He allegedly claimed he was a Navy officer and gradually gained her trust through regular phone calls, messages and interactions with her family members.

The complainant alleged that the accused assured her repeatedly of marriage and, between September and October 2025, took her to multiple hotels in Paharganj area where he allegedly established physical relations with her.

The woman further claimed that the accused stayed at her house on several occasions by making false excuses.

In November 2025, the complainant was allegedly contacted by another woman, a resident of Dubai, who informed her that she had been in a long-term relationship with the accused and that his marriage was already being planned elsewhere.

When confronted, the accused and his family allegedly continued to deny the claim and mislead the complainant, police said. The woman further alleged that the accused maintained contact with multiple women and subjected her to continuous mental harassment, manipulation and threats.

She also claimed that the accused had taken photographs of her Aadhaar card and PAN card and threatened to misuse her personal videos, causing her mental trauma and anxiety.

A case under Section 69 of the BNS has been registered. The complainant was sent to Lady Hardinge Hospital for medical examination, and she was also provided counselling at the One Stop Sakhi Centre at LNJP Hospital, police said, adding that further probe is underway.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.