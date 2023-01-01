Home / India News / Delhi woman who died being dragged by car told mom she will be back home by 10pm

Delhi woman who died being dragged by car told mom she will be back home by 10pm

india news
Updated on Jan 01, 2023 09:31 PM IST

The woman's body was recovered by the police naked around 4am on Sunday and her mother is yet to see it.

Mother of Delhi woman, whose body was dragged under a speeding car for several kilometres.
Mother of Delhi woman, whose body was dragged under a speeding car for several kilometres.
BySharmita Kar | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

A 20-year-old woman died in Kanjhawala area in Delhi after being dragged from Sultanpuri under a speeding car for several kilometres following an accident. The woman's body was recovered by the police naked around 4am on Sunday and her mother is yet to see it. In grief and agony, the woman's mother told news agency ANI, “My daughter was my everything. She went to work yesterday…left home around 5:30pm and said she would return by 10pm.”

“I was informed about her accident in the morning but I haven't seen her body so far,” the victim's mother told the agency.

The woman, eldest child of the family, is survived by her mother, four sisters and two brothers. Her father had died a few years ago.

Delhi Police have apprehended all five occupants of the car – a Maruti Suzuki Baleno – that hit the woman's scooty and kept speeding while the woman's clothes got entangled and she got dragged under the car for several kilometres.

Locals in the area saw a body being dragged with the car and informed the police. Shortly after, police received another PCR call about a naked body of a woman lying in the middle of the road. The body was sent to the hospital.

During interrogation, the accused admitted to police officials about the accident but said they were not aware that their car was dragging the woman.

