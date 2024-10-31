Delhi worker, decorating for Diwali, pushed off the roof over ‘chapati’ dispute

A factory worker in Delhi died after he was allegedly pushed off the terrace of a building following a dispute over chapati, PTI reported, citing the police. Image for representation.

The incident took place on October 29 in the Bawana industrial area of outer-north Delhi. The deceased has been identified as Ram Parkash.

According to the police, Ram Parkash and another person, identified as Deepak, were decorating the rooftop of the building in Sector 1 for Diwali on October 29.

A senior police officer told the news agency that Parkash was approached by Aslam, who worked in a neighbouring factory and who, according to eyewitnesses, is an alcoholic.

Aslam reportedly asked Parkash for two chapatis, to which Parkash responded that he had not prepared any, the officer said.

"Initial investigation suggests that Parkash further questioned Aslam, suggesting that he could easily afford his own meal given his earnings," the officer said.

This angered Aslam, who verbally abused Parkash, the police officer added. The spat further escalated into a physical altercation, and Aslam pushed Parkash off the fourth-floor roof.

According to the police, Parkash landed near an electricity transformer on the ground. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The police said that a case had been registered against Aslam based on an eyewitness statement, and he had been arrested.