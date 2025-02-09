Delhiites will now benefit from Centre’s schemes: Haryana CM

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini hailed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s victory in the Delhi assembly elections as “historic” and said that Delhiites will now benefit from all of Centre’s schemes. He accused Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal of spreading lies, particularly about Haryana poisoning water sent to Delhi. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini. (HT Photo)

“This is a historic moment. … the previous government talked a lot. They deprived Delhiites of the welfare schemes that PM Modi had started. They were deprived of Ayushman Yojana. For the last 10 years, they erected an aura of lies and said that ‘I will give Delhi clean air, water and Yamuna, and environment.’ For the last ten years, the government did nothing,” Saini said.

At a press conference in Haryana Bhawan in Delhi, Saini, accompanied by Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Barala, Madhya Pradesh parliamentary affairs minister Kailash Vijayvargiya and BJP Haryana president Manohar Lal Barodia, said that the chief minister for the Capital will be selected by the party’s central parliamentary board.

“This historic victory is an acceptance of Narendra Modi’s schemes. I am very happy that all schemes of Modi will be implemented in Delhi. Poor people will get Ayushman cards. Farmers in Delhi will get fair prices for their crops. People will get clean and sufficient water,” he said.

Saini said that Delhiites saw through Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party’s labyrinth of lies. “He (Kejriwal) blamed farmers for stubble burning. He said that Haryana is poisoning water sent to Delhi. The previous government did not do any work and just made allegations against others. People understood this. We thank the people of Delhi,” he said.

With BJP’s thumping victory in Delhi, BJP will now rule in all of NCR - Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. In the region, there is no rival party now left to blame for the deteriorating environmental conditions. Asked how the BJP plans to tackle this, particularly air and water pollution, Saini said, “We will work on this. We will slowly work on this. There are yojanas (schemes) for all of them. This could include increasing electric vehicles, increasing connectivity through metros. The government continuously works on many schemes to reduce different types of pollution. We will work on it with alacrity. … We won’t make allegations against others,” he said.