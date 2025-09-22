Delhi-Kanpur Indigo flight delayed by 3 hours after passengers spot rat in cabin

An Indigo flight faced a delay of over three hours at the Kanpur airport after passengers spotted a rat in the aircraft. The flight, initially expected to land in Delhi by 4:10 pm, departed Kanpur at 6:03 pm.(HT file photo)

The flight, travelling from Kanpur to Delhi, was carrying 140 passengers, NDTV reported. The aircraft was scheduled to depart for Delhi at 2:55 pm.

All passengers had already boarded the flight when one of them noticed a rat moving about in the cabin, and alerted the cabin crew about the situation.

After the airline staff were informed about the presence of a rat onboard, all passengers were safely evacuated from the aircraft.

Also Read | Passenger held for smoking on Lucknow-bound IndiGo flight's lavatory

Kanpur airport media in-charge Vivek Singh confirmed the presence of a rat onboard the flight and said passengers were evacuated as a precautionary measure, while speaking to NDTV over the phone.

A search ensued to locate the rodent, which continued for approximately one-and-a-half hours. The flight, initially expected to land in Delhi by 4:10 pm, departed Kanpur at 6:03 pm and reached its destination by 7:16 pm.

Phuket-bound Indigo flight diverted after bomb threat

Last week, Indigo flight 6E 1089 headed towards Phuket from Mumbai had to divert to the Chennai airport after an alleged bomb threat, which was later found to be a hoax.

Relevant authorities were informed immediately after the aircraft landed in Chennai, following which CISF personnel inspected the flight, PTI quoted officials as saying. Airport officials further said they were investigating the incident.

The flight was then rescheduled for a little later in the night owing to the night curfew at the Phuket airport. “As always, the safety and security of our customers, crew and aircraft is our topmost priority,” officials said.

They added that refreshments and other arrangements had been made to reduce the inconvenience caused to the passengers.