Phuket-bound IndiGo flight diverted to Chennai over security threat onboard

An IndiGo flight headed to Phuket from Mumbai had to divert to Chennai after a security threat noticed onboard. Owing to the night curfew at the Phuket airport, resumption of the journey has been scheduled for later in the night after all security checks are completed.(HT File photo for representation)

The flight 6E 1089 landed at the Chennai airport, and relevant authorities were informed immediately. The flight is yet to undergo necessary security checks, as per news agency ANI.

Owing to the night curfew at the Phuket airport, resumption of the journey has been scheduled for later in the night.

Officials reportedly said that efforts are being made to minimise inconvenience to passengers and they were being offered refreshments and updated on the latest developments. “As always, the safety and security of our customers, crew and aircraft is our topmost priority,” they added.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.