Search
Fri, Sept 19, 2025
New Delhi oC

Phuket-bound IndiGo flight diverted to Chennai over security threat onboard

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Sept 19, 2025 09:44 pm IST

A Phuket-bound flight from Mumbai was forced to divert to Chennai after a security threat was noticed onboard. Officials are yet to disclose more details.

An IndiGo flight headed to Phuket from Mumbai had to divert to Chennai after a security threat noticed onboard.

Owing to the night curfew at the Phuket airport, resumption of the journey has been scheduled for later in the night after all security checks are completed.(HT File photo for representation)
Owing to the night curfew at the Phuket airport, resumption of the journey has been scheduled for later in the night after all security checks are completed.(HT File photo for representation)

The flight 6E 1089 landed at the Chennai airport, and relevant authorities were informed immediately. The flight is yet to undergo necessary security checks, as per news agency ANI.

Owing to the night curfew at the Phuket airport, resumption of the journey has been scheduled for later in the night.

Officials reportedly said that efforts are being made to minimise inconvenience to passengers and they were being offered refreshments and updated on the latest developments. “As always, the safety and security of our customers, crew and aircraft is our topmost priority,” they added.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and DUSU Election Result Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and DUSU Election Result Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Phuket-bound IndiGo flight diverted to Chennai over security threat onboard
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On