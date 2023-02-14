Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Toll tax to be collected from midnight. Check list

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has given permission to collect toll tax from vehicles using the newly-launched Delhi-Mumbai expressway. The price has been fixed based on the distance and it will be charged from midnight of February 14 and 15.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taxes in Haryana and Rajasthan will be similar to that of other toll plazas situated there with a maximum of ₹90 will be charged for travelling a distance of 19.8 kilometre. Vehicles entering from Haryana's Sohna will have to pay taxes at the western peripheral expressway's Kahilpur loop.

Also read: Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: PM Modi unveils first stretch; Check Toll price, speed limit

NHAI officials told Live Hindustan that maximum tax is charged based on the distance as well as the type of construction at a particular stretch. The officials added that charges will be increased if there is any type of bridge in the way.

Check out price list:

Vehicle Khalilpur 19.8 km Shamshabad 66.58 km Seetal 102.0 km Pinan 129.0 km Bhandrej 181.57 km Dungarpur 210.97 km Barka Pass 228.74 km Light ₹ 90 ₹ 175 ₹ 240 ₹ 290 ₹ 395 ₹ 460 ₹ 500 Light (commercial) ₹ 145 ₹ 280 ₹ 390 ₹ 465 ₹ 640 ₹ 740 ₹ 805 Bus/truck (2 axle) ₹ 300 ₹ 590 ₹ 815 ₹ 960 ₹ 1,345 ₹ 1,550 ₹ 1,680 Bus/truck (3 axle) ₹ 330 ₹ 645 ₹ 890 ₹ 1,065 ₹ 1,465 ₹ 1,690 ₹ 1,840 6 axle vehicles ₹ 475 ₹ 925 ₹ 1,280 ₹ 1,535 ₹ 2,110 ₹ 2,430 ₹ 2,645 7 axle or more ₹ 575 ₹ 1,125 ₹ 1,555 ₹ 1,865 ₹ 2,566 ₹ 2,960 ₹ 3,215

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 12 inaugurated a stretch of Delhi-Mumbai expressway which is set to reduce the travel time between two metro cities to 12 hours. It will also bring cities en route the expressway closer, such as travel between Jaipur and Delhi will reduce to 3 and a half hours from five hours.

Developed at a cost of more than ₹12,150 crore, this first completed section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will provide a major boost to the economic development of the entire region, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON