Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Toll tax to be collected from midnight. Check list

Updated on Feb 14, 2023 12:56 PM IST

The price has been fixed based on the distance and it will be charged from midnight of February 14 and 15.

Gurugram: Entry point of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, at Gurugram-Sohna road near Alipur village, in Gurugram, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section of Delhi Mumbai Expressway in Dausa.(PTI)
BySnehashish Roy

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has given permission to collect toll tax from vehicles using the newly-launched Delhi-Mumbai expressway. The price has been fixed based on the distance and it will be charged from midnight of February 14 and 15.

Taxes in Haryana and Rajasthan will be similar to that of other toll plazas situated there with a maximum of 90 will be charged for travelling a distance of 19.8 kilometre. Vehicles entering from Haryana's Sohna will have to pay taxes at the western peripheral expressway's Kahilpur loop.

NHAI officials told Live Hindustan that maximum tax is charged based on the distance as well as the type of construction at a particular stretch. The officials added that charges will be increased if there is any type of bridge in the way.

Check out price list:

Vehicle

Khalilpur

19.8 km

Shamshabad

66.58 km

Seetal

102.0 km

Pinan

129.0 km

Bhandrej

181.57 km

Dungarpur

210.97 km

Barka Pass

228.74 km

Light 90 175 240 290 395 460 500
Light (commercial) 145 280 390 465 640 740 805
Bus/truck (2 axle) 300 590 815 960 1,345 1,550 1,680
Bus/truck (3 axle) 330 645 890 1,065 1,465 1,690 1,840
6 axle vehicles 475 925 1,280 1,535 2,110 2,430 2,645
7 axle or more 575 1,125 1,555 1,865 2,566 2,960 3,215

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 12 inaugurated a stretch of Delhi-Mumbai expressway which is set to reduce the travel time between two metro cities to 12 hours. It will also bring cities en route the expressway closer, such as travel between Jaipur and Delhi will reduce to 3 and a half hours from five hours.

Developed at a cost of more than 12,150 crore, this first completed section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will provide a major boost to the economic development of the entire region, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

