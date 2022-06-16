Delhi-NCR get relief after heat spell with overnight rain| Videos

With overnight rain, several parts across Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) got a big relief after a spell of scorching heatwave. More relief is likely over the weekend with rain and thunderstorms as the day's high is expected to drop further in the national capital and nearby cities.

Accompanied by thunderstorms during the early hours of Thursday, rain hit several parts of Delhi. Videos were posted by news agency ANI from across Delhi-NCR - Noida, Connaught Place with streets soaked after showers.

#WATCH | Delhi: Rain lashes parts of the national capital



(Visuals from Connaught Place) pic.twitter.com/9uShCX3Lbq — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2022

#WATCH Rain lashes parts of Delhi, calming down the temperatures giving respite to people



(Visuals from Vijay Chowk) pic.twitter.com/X7rz95GooC — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2022

On Wednesday night, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds over and adjoining areas of a few places of North Delhi, North-West Delhi, West Delhi (Bawana, Mundaka), Sonipat, Kharkhoda (Haryana). Gusty winds were expected at a speed of 30-40 km per hour.

Meanwhile, the weather office on Tuesday had issued a yellow alert in Delhi - a warning for thunderstorms or light rain over the next six days - till June 20. "Consecutive western disturbances and lower-level easterlies were predicted in the forthcoming days are likely to keep the heat in the national capital at bay," it said. The western disturbance and easterlies were expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in cities and nearby states - Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and eastern Uttar Pradesh between till Saturday, the weather office predicted.

Delhi's maximum temperature dropped below the 40 degree mark after 13 days on Tuesday to 39.6 degrees Celsius.

The national capital witnessed mercury soaring to as high as 49 degrees Celsius in the Mungeshpur area this year in May. In June, the IMD had issued an ‘orange alert' for the capital, concerning a severe heatwave. The national capital has recorded a maximum temperature of over 42 degrees Celsius for around 26 days during summers this year, reported news agency PTI.