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    Delhi-NCR likely to witness rain, thunderstorms and hail today, says IMD

    The weather agency also predicted thunderstorms accompanied by hail, lightning, and moderate to heavy rainfall.

    Updated on: May 29, 2026 6:04 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
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    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a weather alert for Delhi-NCR, forecasting very light rainfall or drizzle accompanied by gusty winds of 30-50 kmph across the region.

    Rain clouds hover over the Kartavya Path, in New Delhi. As Delhiites were greeted by an unusually cloudy day amid rising temperatures, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert in the national capital, forecasting thunderstorms accompanied by light rain. (PTI)
    Rain clouds hover over the Kartavya Path, in New Delhi. As Delhiites were greeted by an unusually cloudy day amid rising temperatures, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert in the national capital, forecasting thunderstorms accompanied by light rain. (PTI)

    The weather agency also predicted thunderstorms accompanied by hail, lightning, and moderate to heavy rainfall, with gusty winds of 40-70 kmph, in Sohna, Palwal and adjoining areas.

    Also Read | Satellite imagery shows massive cloud belt over north, central India; Delhi braces for more rain

    More forecast from IMD

    The IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 40-70 kmph in parts of Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

    The weather agency said the conditions are likely to affect Charkhi Dadri, Matanhail, Jhajjar, Loharu, Farrukhnagar, Kosli, Mahendargarh, Rewari, Narnaul, Bawal and Nuh in Haryana.

    Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan; and Gabhana, Sahaswan, Jattari, Atrauli, Badaun, Khair, Aligarh, Kasganj, Nandgaon, Iglas, Sikandra Rao, Ganjdundwara, Barsana, Raya, Hathras, Mathura, Jalesar, Etah, Sadabad, Tundla and Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh. Similar weather conditions are also likely in Aurangabad and Hodal.

    • HT News Desk
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