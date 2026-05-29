Delhi-NCR likely to witness rain, thunderstorms and hail today, says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a weather alert for Delhi-NCR, forecasting very light rainfall or drizzle accompanied by gusty winds of 30-50 kmph across the region. Rain clouds hover over the Kartavya Path, in New Delhi. As Delhiites were greeted by an unusually cloudy day amid rising temperatures, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert in the national capital, forecasting thunderstorms accompanied by light rain. (PTI)

The weather agency also predicted thunderstorms accompanied by hail, lightning, and moderate to heavy rainfall, with gusty winds of 40-70 kmph, in Sohna, Palwal and adjoining areas.

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More forecast from IMD The IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 40-70 kmph in parts of Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

The weather agency said the conditions are likely to affect Charkhi Dadri, Matanhail, Jhajjar, Loharu, Farrukhnagar, Kosli, Mahendargarh, Rewari, Narnaul, Bawal and Nuh in Haryana.

Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan; and Gabhana, Sahaswan, Jattari, Atrauli, Badaun, Khair, Aligarh, Kasganj, Nandgaon, Iglas, Sikandra Rao, Ganjdundwara, Barsana, Raya, Hathras, Mathura, Jalesar, Etah, Sadabad, Tundla and Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh. Similar weather conditions are also likely in Aurangabad and Hodal.