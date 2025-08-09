Heavy rain lashes Delhi, Noida; traffic, waterlogging hit ahead of Rakshabandhan

The national capital on Friday night witnessed overcast skies and fresh spells of rain, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting heavy rainfall and thunderstorms through the morning. The downpour disrupted traffic and caused waterlogging in several parts of Delhi and Noida.(PTI)

Visuals from across Delhi-NCR show heavy rainfall. The downpour disrupted traffic and caused waterlogging in several parts of Delhi and Noida. Commuters have been advised to brace for delays, especially with Rakshabandhan around the corner.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms with rain in Delhi on Saturday.

The IMD has forecast a minimum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 36 degrees Celsius for Saturday, with thunderstorms and rain activity expected to continue over the next few days.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) stood in the “moderate” category at 116 on Friday.

As per IMD forecast, Delhi is expected to get another spell of rain on August 13 and 14. The rainfall will bring the temperature down by a few degrees.

Till Friday evening, the sky was mostly clear with clouds often covering the sun. The maximum temperature of the national capital was recorded at 36.2 degrees Celsius, 2.0 degrees above normal.

Noida weather forecast

Districts of NCR, like Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad, are also bracing for a similar weather pattern as the weather department anticipates cloudy skies and thundery development toward the evening in all four cities.

Heavy rainfall lashed parts of Noida late Friday, bringing much-needed relief from the humidity and raising concerns over traffic disruptions.

Visuals from the Mahamaya Flyover showed vehicles moving cautiously amid reduced visibility and slick roads.