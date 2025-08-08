Commuters see red as traffic goes out of gear in Lucknow again amid rain

LUCKNOW Continuous rainfall on Friday again threw traffic out of gear in Lucknow, also laying bare the fragile urban infrastructure, drawing the ire of commuters. Traffic chaos near Kamta crossing in Lucknow on Friday. (Deepak Gupta/ HT Photo)

On the Lucknow-Kanpur highway, a 2-km-long jam stretched from Sainik School to beyond Nadarganj, with commuters stranded for nearly two hours. Cantt Road also reported long tailbacks. The situation was worsened by the festive rush for Raksha Bandhan, as major bus terminals saw a surge in crowds despite the inclement weather. Traffic jams were reported from various areas including Cantt road and Hussainganj.

The downpour led to traffic snarls and chaos across major transit points. Passengers arriving at the Charbagh railway station were seen waiting under crowded shelters as rainwater seeped through the roof.

Commuters turned to social media to voice their anger. On Friday, the official X handle of Lucknow Police was flooded with posts, images and videos capturing long traffic snarls with the police’s social media team scrambling to respond in real time.

Users tagged both UP Police and Lucknow Police handles, reporting traffic bottlenecks from nearly every part of the city. The police responded to dozens of complaints, issuing updates, advisories and apologies, while also explaining ongoing constraints like potholes and waterlogging.

“There is a long traffic jam from Hahnemann Square to Chinhat Square in Lucknow. Please avoid going on this road,” posted one user, Rajkishore Verma. Another user, Rashid Ali, flagged a jam near the high court, writing: “Massive traffic obstruction on the main road in front of the high court. Please look into it.”

Devki Nandan Pandey added, “There is a huge jam from the Chinhat police station to the Husadia bridge in Gomti Nagar. Traffic is stuck for over two hours. The system in Lucknow has collapsed.”

Another user, Ashish Saini, voiced concern over construction-related congestion: “Very concerning and disgraceful. LKO-KNP NH27 has massive flyover construction going on but zero traffic diversion. Nadarganj is choked with 2-3 km-long jams. What if there’s a medical emergency?”

“There’s a heavy jam from Daavan Colony to Telibagh—thousands stuck,” wrote user Shashank, while Sri Ram tagged the police, stating: “Please clear the jam at Power House crossing.”

Acknowledging the situation, Lucknow Police replied to users with updates. In one response, they posted: “Due to potholes and waterlogging near Indira Canal, Faizabad Road, vehicles are moving slowly. Traffic is continuous. Sorry for the inconvenience.”