Delhi’s air quality index in severe category on Wednesday morning, curbs continue

New Delhi: Delhi’s pollution level was in the severe category on Wednesday morning with the air quality index (AQI) of 420 recorded at 8 am by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). A view of Kartvya Path amid heavy smog in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday. (HT/Raj K Raj)

The city woke up to shallow fog with mist in the morning and the general visibility was at 800 metres at 8am, according the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI was recorded at 395 (very poor) at 4 pm on Tuesday and a downward trend was observed overnight.

As per the IMD report, the city woke up to shallow fog in the morning and the sky will partially clear towards towards afternoon and evening. The maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 31 and 16 degrees Celsius respectively, the IMD said.

Delhi’s air quality was back in the ‘very poor’ category for a few hours on Tuesday, before turning back to the ‘severe’ category after the wind direction shifted to northwesterly in the last 24 hours, bringing stubble intrusion towards the capital. Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI was down to 392 (very poor) at 2 pm, before deteriorating to 395 (very poor) at 4 pm and further deteriorating to 402 (severe) at 7 pm.

Data from the Decision Support System (DSS) showed an estimated contribution of stubble burning to Delhi’s air pollution to be around 33.07% on Wednesday down from 37.8% on Tuesday. Delhi’s transport sector was the next biggest contributor, with an estimated share of 12.64% in Delhi’s PM 2.5 concentration. The biggest pollutants in Delhi’s air continue to be PM2.5 and PM10.

Forecasts by the Early Warning System (EWS) for Delhi, shows AQI is likely to improve back to ‘very poor’ on Thursday, due to the impact of much stronger winds, all the way until Saturday. The IMD has said there is a possibility of a drizzle in Delhi onNovember 10.

Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist at IMD, said Delhi recorded wind speeds between six to eight km per hours between 10 am and 6 pm on Tuesday. “We can then expect a gradual increase in wind speed from Thursday as the western disturbance comes closer and there are chances of isolated drizzle on Friday. By Saturday, wind speed can touch 15 km/hr,” he said.

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 31.7 degrees Celsius – two degrees above normal. The minimum 14.9 degrees, a degree above normal. The approaching western disturbance is expected to raise minimum temperature further – to around 17 degrees Celsius by Friday. The maximum, however, will continue to remain around 30-31 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

Measures under stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) continue to remain in place on Wednesday. Curbs under stage 4 were introduced by the (CAQM) on Commission for Air Quality Management Sunday evening. The measures under it include a ban on diesel light commercial vehicles that are registered outside Delhi and are non BS VI, from entering the capital. Similarly, there is a ban on entry of trucks into Delhi, alongside a ban on plying of all diesel-Medium Goods Vehicles (MGV) and Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGV) in the capital. Under this category, all linear construction projects such as highways, roads and flyovers have also been stopped.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court questioned the Aam Aadmi Party government’s odd-even car rationing scheme’s effectiveness in Delhi and termed it “all optics”.

The top court, which was hearing a matter relating to debilitating air pollution in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), asked the Delhi government’s counsel whether the odd-even scheme had succeeded when it was implemented earlier.

The Court also directed Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan to ensure crop residue burning was stopped “forthwith”, saying it cannot let “people die” due to pollution.

